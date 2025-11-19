Are Coco and Bruce the new Big Brother power couple? Here’s what’s happening behind the house walls

Big Brother fans have been glued to the screen as sparks fly in unexpected corners of the house, and the latest pairing causing a stir is none other than Coco, 30, and Bruce, 25.

While the pair initially seemed at odds, recent days have shown a surprising connection forming between the tradie and the mother of three. But is it love, attraction, or just a cheeky fling?

Coco and Bruce have grown close in the Big Brother house.

Could Coco and Bruce be dating in the Big Brother House?

At first, Coco and Bruce seemed like a classic clash of personalities. Coco admitted she was intimidated when Bruce first arrived, confessing, “I was like I don’t think the guy in the blue shirt likes me.”

Meanwhile, Bruce admitted he was attracted to Coco straight away, but wasn’t planning to pursue anything serious.

Will Coco and Bruce’s relationship evolve into something more?

The pair’s dynamic shifted dramatically during a private garden date arranged by house captain Holly. Flirty chats turned into candid conversations about relationships, boundaries, and what they both wanted from their connection.

Coco suggested keeping things casual, hinting at a “friends with benefits” arrangement, and Bruce admitted he had been taking a break from dating after a series of long-term relationships.

“I don’t want to get feelings involved,” Coco said, and Bruce agreed: “Let’s keep it that way.” They even bonded over the fact that keeping things lighthearted might be the healthiest option for them in the high-pressure environment of the Big Brother house.

Of course, Bruce isn’t without controversy. Earlier in the season, his traditional views on gender roles sparked debate among viewers and housemates alike. Despite that, his interactions with Coco have shown a softer, more playful side, giving fans a new perspective on the 25-year-old tradie.

While nothing official has been confirmed, Coco and Bruce’s chemistry is undeniable. Whether their “no-strings” arrangement will last or evolve into something more serious remains one of the season’s most intriguing storylines.

One thing is for sure, Big Brother fans will be watching every smile, cuddle, and whispered conversation to see what unfolds next.

