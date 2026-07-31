‘Won’t break me’: Big Brother’s Reggie Sorensen issues concerning message to fans

Two-time Big Brother winner and beloved reality TV personality, Reggie Sorensen, has posted a disturbing message to her Instagram following, revealing she’s been the victim of an intense online bullying campaign.

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In the Instagram post, the I’m A Celebrity finalist posted images of Charlotte Dawson, who passed away on 22 February, 2014, along with 14-year-old Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett, who died on 3 January, 2018. She wrote that both had died after being cyberbullied before worryingly adding a photo of herself on the third slide.

“I wish this didn’t happen to these beautiful humans. And this is happening to a bloody lot of people. This is happening to me,” she posted.

“I’m not gonna let these online keyboard cowards trolls break me! This shit has to bloody stop. Why is this still allowed to happen?”

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The trolling has gotten out of hand for the reality TV legend, who is legally blind after being diagnosed with Type 2 Usher syndrome, a rare hereditary disease that affects hearing and vision.

Reggie has questioned why Facebook and Meta aren’t protecting users. “Thought there were rules and regulations around this s**t?” she asked.

“There is nothing being bloody done! So Facebook [and] Meta, you do nothing but use an AI Bot to filter through these hateful messages.”

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In a previous post, Reggie shared a screenshot of a troll on Facebook accusing the disability advocate of pretending to need a walking stick every day.

Reggie ended her post by reminding her followers to not “let them win”.

“Please anyone that’s being bullied online. Please stay strong. Remember who you are. You are special. You are worthy. You are loved,” she wrote.

Woman’s Day has reached out to Reggie for further comment.

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Reggie Sorensen reveals she can’t get a job

Reggie previously admitted she was struggling to find a job. The 52-year-old revealed to Woman’s Day she was knocked back after applying for a job at food chain Subway.

“I thought, ‘Gosh, I’m not even good enough to make a sandwich!’” she said. “It’s the latest in a string of job application rejections, but I just keep forging on. I learned a long time ago you need a hearty sense of humour to navigate life.”

Despite winning Big Brother twice, taking home the $250,000 prize money in 2003 and 2022, the former Tasmanian fish and chip shop owner is still struggling to get by due to her hefty medical expenses.

Reggie Sorensen won the third season of Big Brother Australia. Credit: Ten.

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“I’ve spent most of my savings… and I don’t live a flash life, despite what social media trolls claim,” the mother-of-two said.

“There’s $700 a week in rent, and because of my low vision issues and my son Lucas’ cystic fibrosis struggles, there are endless medical bills, so it’s time to knuckle down and get a job.”

When Reggie hasn’t been charming viewers on Skating On Thin Ice and placing runner-up on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, she has taken on “odd jobs”, including working in a call centre.

“I saw an ad for a cashier at Condom Kingdom and thought, ‘That’d be a hoot!’ I applied for a job at FoodWorks recently but missed out,” Reggie shared.

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“When I posted about being knocked back by Subway, someone offered me a job at the Carrara and Gabba Stadiums serving hotdogs and beer when they have big events. Now that’d be cool, as I’d also get to see all the concerts for free.”

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