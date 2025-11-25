EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother’s Reggie Bird names the other reality show she would do

In a case of life coming full circle, beloved Big Brother favourite Reggie Sorensen bursts into a sunny smile as she reveals her dream. And that dream is hopping back into a hat and apron to once again reign supreme over the deep fryer while serving up fabulous fish and chips.



“I’m seriously looking to take my fish shop skills on the road, working out of a retro caravan that’s been fitted out with a kitchen, travelling it around Australia and visiting no end of cities and towns,” Reggie, 51, tells Woman’s Day.

GREAT SHOW

“Obviously I’d need someone to drive the van because of my low vision, but I love cooking fish and chips, and I know mine would knock the socks off most.

“I’m also thinking this would make for a great reality TV show. I’d call the show and van Reggie’s F’n’Cs,” says Reggie with a cheeky grin.

Reggie’s launching a YouTube show. (Credit: Phillip Castleton.)

As she plays it up for Woman’s Day’s photographer in a Surfers Paradise fish and chip shop, the fab memories flood back.

FRESH AND SIMPLE

“I had 12 wonderful years running a fish and chip shop in the suburbs of Hobart, Tasmania, which I started with a boyfriend when I was a teenager,” says the perennially upbeat reality TV star.

“I then met Adrian Bird, a local milkman… we married in 1995 and ran the shop together. They were really great times, but bloody hard yakka – I’d often work 14-hour days, and it was seven days a week.

“We had such loyal customers who made each day a joy. I loved being queen of the deep fryer and talking to everyone… I’d always throw in an extra potato cake for our faves,”

she laughs.

When it comes to making the best Aussie fish and chips, Reggie’s advice is to keep it fresh and simple.

“My favourite is flathead, we made the chips in-house, I’d make the potato cakes using a deli meat-slicer, and I’d whip up the best batter, which produced a really crispy coating.

“We also did battered hamburgers, which was a burger patty dunked in thick batter and fried. Our customers salivated for them!”

HER BIG BREAK

“I loved getting up to my elbows in flour and batter, it was like being a kid all over again. The downside was getting spattered by the hot oil, and, after a day over the frying baskets, I stank like an old chip,” she laughs.

“In fact, it was because of the gruelling shop hours that I became a Big Brother contestant. I thought it’d be a fabulous holiday. So I applied for season two, didn’t make the cut… applied again and wound up winning season three in 2003.”

Reggie ran her own fish and chip shop in Tasmania. (Credit: Supplied)

Sadly, that spelled the end of Reggie’s marriage to Adrian, with the couple splitting three months post show. Reggie went on to marry again – this time to firefighter Dale Sorensen, in 2007. They had two kids, Mia, 18, and Lucas, 16, but divorced in 2012.

“After Big Brother, I went on to work for Virgin Blue airlines as a flight attendant, but quit because passengers who recognised me wanted to have a chat… and I love chatting with everyone, but some of the [other] attendants got snarky. It became a toxic workplace.”

READY FOR LOVE

Reggie’s yearning to travel Australia in a retro van cooking up fabulous fish and chips comes off the back of fun interviews posted to her YouTube channel, where she chats with people in fish and chip shops!

“It’s been great fun to do – I interview all sorts of interesting people, from my Big Brother alum and dear friend Farmer Dave to international singing sensations like Mirusia.

“Sadly, I’d had the year from hell with a really bad leg requiring surgery, after which I was hobbling around on crutches and in a moon boot, so it’s been put on hold while I recovered.

“I absolutely love working in TV, and feel blessed to have had some great gigs. Winning Big Brother again in 2022 was a blast, and going into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity proved I could work outside of my comfort zone.”

“I did Skating On Thin Ice with Jamie Durie, which was a flop but fun to be part of. With Big Brother back on air, I’d loved to have been involved, maybe interviewing the contestants. Gogglebox is definitely on my TV bucket list.”

ROMANTIC AT HEART

Now single and ready to mingle after her seven-year romance recently ended, would Reggie consider getting married again?

“You bet! I’m definitely a romantic at heart and, as they say, the third time’s the charm.

Love’s not off the table for Reggie! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“I’ve gone through heaps in my life – two divorces, being a single mum, our son Lucas’ cystic fibrosis fight, near financial ruin on several occasions, stalkers, impaired vision and other health problems. But I stay positive,” she says.

“I’m lucky now to have become a brand ambassador for Hardy’s Rewards, a great company giving back to the community. And I’m super excited about getting Reggie’s F’n’Cs van happening! Stay tuned!” she smiles.

