Big Brother’s most jaw-dropping moments so far: Bruce’s ‘caveman’ views leave fans fuming

Big Brother Australia is back, and just one week into the new season, fans are fired up.
From intelligence ranking challenges to secret Trump supporters and now, controversial views on working women, the reality television series hasn’t shied away from tackling taboo topics.
The most shocking moments from Big Brother so far
Bruce’s comments on women
25-year-old tradie Bruce shared some controversial views early in the season, explaining to his fellow castmates that he believed women should stay home, raise children, and make their husband’s dinner instead of working.
“The kids need a stable parental figure they can rely on. I always expected that it will be me working,” Bruce said.
“My parents always shared all their money. So my dad would go to work, and my mum was a full-time stay-at-home mum, looking after me and my three siblings, and they saw each other as equals,” he continued.
“When dad came home from work, mum had dinner on the table. They were married for 60 years. It works.”
His traditional viewpoints shocked co-star Mia and many viewers at home, who argued the views were outdated.
“If we go back to caveman days, women stay and protect the kids, guys go out and hunt animals,” Bruce insisted, while Michael agreed.
Jane, the Trump-loving grandmother
The first week of the 2025 season saw fans given the power to choose who would become the show’s 13th housemate: Jane, a 67-year-old self-described “glam gran,” or Mitch, a 21-year-old tradie.
But after Jane won the viewer vote, audiences were surprised to learn of her controversial political views.
Although the colorful introduction package during the episode was focused on her love of sparkles, heels, and bikinis, the Victorian retiree’s official Big Brother bio on the website saw her proudly describe herself as ‘an avid and passionate Donald Trump Lover’ – a fact some audience members believe was deliberately hidden to boost votes.
‘Cruel’ Big Brother challenge
Big Brother Australia is known for testing the limits of its contestants, but many believe the first week’s “Most to Least Intelligent” challenge may have gone too far.
What began as a task for the shopping budget quickly spiralled into an uncomfortable moment in the second episode of the 2025 season, with aspiring MMA fighter Colin in tears and fans furious over what many are calling a “humiliating” setup.
Big Brother threw its first major curveball of the season when housemate Michael was told to rank his fellow contestants from most to least intelligent. At first, the group laughed nervously until the rankings began.
Michael, who confidently placed himself near the top, sparked visible discomfort among his peers and an instant storm online after Colin was placed at the very bottom. Trying to stay composed, the easygoing 21-year-old brushed it off in front of his housemates, only to later retreat to the toilet to cry, before breaking down in the Diary Room.
Even Big Brother himself seemed to recognise the gravity of the moment, offering Colin a “digital fist bump” and reminding him that “everyone is intelligent in their own way.”
Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm on Ten and 10play.