Big Brother’s most jaw-dropping moments so far: Bruce’s ‘caveman’ views leave fans fuming

25-year-old tradie Bruce shared some controversial views early in the season, explaining to his fellow castmates that he believed women should stay home, raise children, and make their husband’s dinner instead of working.

“The kids need a stable parental figure they can rely on. I always expected that it will be me working,” Bruce said.

“My parents always shared all their money. So my dad would go to work, and my mum was a full-time stay-at-home mum, looking after me and my three siblings, and they saw each other as equals,” he continued.

“When dad came home from work, mum had dinner on the table. They were married for 60 years. It works.”

His traditional viewpoints shocked co-star Mia and many viewers at home, who argued the views were outdated.

“If we go back to caveman days, women stay and protect the kids, guys go out and hunt animals,” Bruce insisted, while Michael agreed.