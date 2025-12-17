Big Brother: The top 5 most dramatic moments in Big Brother Australia history

In 2025, Big Brother Australia was back to its best, delivering the kind of must-see moment we’ve come to except from the iconic reality TV show.

Advertisement

The show has introduced us to famous faces such as Reggie Bird (now Sorensen), radio and TV personality Chrissie Swan, radio’s Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and former Neighbours star Blair McDonough.

But what Big Brother moments stand out as the most dramatic in the show’s history?

Here are five of the best.

5. Drew and Tully’s romance, 2013

(Image: Big Brother / Channel 10) (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

Advertisement

Tully Smyth certainly wasn’t the first person to find romance in the Big Brother house. But her passionate fling with Anthony Drew left mouths agape for one big reason – she was still in a relationship outside the house with girlfriend, Tahlia Farrant.

She was none-too-pleased to see her partner cheating on her national television. And many viewers were outraged on her behalf.

After the show, Drew and Tully gave their relationship a crack but things fizzled out a few months later. However, they’re still friends today.

Advertisement

4. Merlin’s silent protest, 2004

Merlin reportedly smuggled the sign in by stitching it to the inside of a t-shirt. (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

Like a line from a Ronan Keating song, housemate Merlin Luck said it best when he said nothing at all.

Up to that point, live evictions were safe viewing, but all that changed when Merlin used his moment as a political protest, taping his mouth closed with gaffer tape and holding up a sign which read, “Free the Refugees”.

It was fascinating watching host Gretel Killeen attempt to conduct an interview with someone who refused to speak. The incident remains to this day a rare moment of reality TV anarchy.

Advertisement

3. The dancing doona, 2001

These two walked so Love Island could run! (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

You can say what you like about Big Brother, but can you name another show where an incident has led to a phrase entering the popular lexicon?

Yes, we’re talking about the infamous ‘dancing doona’ incident involving season one housemates Pete Timbs and Christina Davis.

Advertisement

What were they up to under the doona? The pair has never confirmed what went on, which somehow makes whatever they did even more salacious.

4. Bree evicted by mistake, 2004

Bree ended up making it to the final two that season. (Photo by Jonathan Wood/Getty Images)

“Last night, there was an error with the voting calculations. This means that the wrong person was evicted,” host Gretel told stunned housemates (and equally surprised viewers) in 2004.

Poor Bree Amer, a fan-favourite at this point, was sent packing, only to find out there’d been a counting error and producers wanted her to go back into the house at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

So, back in she went and eventually made it to the final two, but was pipped by eventual winner Trevor Butler.

1. The turky slap, 2006

Ashley and John acknowledged they broke Big Brother’s Rules and did the wrong thing. (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

Nothing in the history of reality TV has ever caused as much controversy as Big Brother’s ‘turkey slap’ incident. Even now, almost a decade later, it remains a shocking TV moment when things went way, way too far.

Advertisement

Michael “Ashley” Cox and Michael “John” Bric enraged a nation – including then Prime Minister John Howard – when Cox was accused of rubbing his crotch in housemate Camilla Severi’s face while Bric held her down.

The alleged incident wasn’t broadcast on Network 10 but on the network’s website in the livestream. However, considering the act was completely inappropriate, Ashley and John were swiftly evicted from the house. Much to the shock of the housemates, including Camilla.

Camilla decided not to press charges and the men apologised for breaking Big Brother’s rules.

Camilla was shocked when she was told John and Ashley had been evicted, despite their hugely inappropriate behaviour. (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

Advertisement

Well, there you have it! With Big Brother Australia’s return to Channel 10 in 2025, who knows whether the future seasons will result in more moments making this list.

Only time will tell!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.