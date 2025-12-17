Big Brother: The top 5 most dramatic moments in Big Brother Australia history

In 2025, Big Brother Australia was back to its best, delivering the kind of must-see moment we’ve come to except from the iconic reality TV show.
The show has introduced us to famous faces such as Reggie Bird (now Sorensen), radio and TV personality Chrissie Swan, radio’s Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and former Neighbours star Blair McDonough.
But what Big Brother moments stand out as the most dramatic in the show’s history?
Here are five of the best.
5. Drew and Tully’s romance, 2013
Tully Smyth certainly wasn’t the first person to find romance in the Big Brother house. But her passionate fling with Anthony Drew left mouths agape for one big reason – she was still in a relationship outside the house with girlfriend, Tahlia Farrant.
She was none-too-pleased to see her partner cheating on her national television. And many viewers were outraged on her behalf.
After the show, Drew and Tully gave their relationship a crack but things fizzled out a few months later. However, they’re still friends today.
4. Merlin’s silent protest, 2004
Like a line from a Ronan Keating song, housemate Merlin Luck said it best when he said nothing at all.
Up to that point, live evictions were safe viewing, but all that changed when Merlin used his moment as a political protest, taping his mouth closed with gaffer tape and holding up a sign which read, “Free the Refugees”.
It was fascinating watching host Gretel Killeen attempt to conduct an interview with someone who refused to speak. The incident remains to this day a rare moment of reality TV anarchy.
3. The dancing doona, 2001
You can say what you like about Big Brother, but can you name another show where an incident has led to a phrase entering the popular lexicon?
Yes, we’re talking about the infamous ‘dancing doona’ incident involving season one housemates Pete Timbs and Christina Davis.
What were they up to under the doona? The pair has never confirmed what went on, which somehow makes whatever they did even more salacious.
4. Bree evicted by mistake, 2004
“Last night, there was an error with the voting calculations. This means that the wrong person was evicted,” host Gretel told stunned housemates (and equally surprised viewers) in 2004.
Poor Bree Amer, a fan-favourite at this point, was sent packing, only to find out there’d been a counting error and producers wanted her to go back into the house at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.
So, back in she went and eventually made it to the final two, but was pipped by eventual winner Trevor Butler.
1. The turky slap, 2006
Nothing in the history of reality TV has ever caused as much controversy as Big Brother’s ‘turkey slap’ incident. Even now, almost a decade later, it remains a shocking TV moment when things went way, way too far.
Michael “Ashley” Cox and Michael “John” Bric enraged a nation – including then Prime Minister John Howard – when Cox was accused of rubbing his crotch in housemate Camilla Severi’s face while Bric held her down.
The alleged incident wasn’t broadcast on Network 10 but on the network’s website in the livestream. However, considering the act was completely inappropriate, Ashley and John were swiftly evicted from the house. Much to the shock of the housemates, including Camilla.
Camilla decided not to press charges and the men apologised for breaking Big Brother’s rules.
Well, there you have it! With Big Brother Australia’s return to Channel 10 in 2025, who knows whether the future seasons will result in more moments making this list.
Only time will tell!