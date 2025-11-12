Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Big Brother Australia’s Colin opens up about love and his ‘turbulent’ upbringing

'It takes a toll'
As Australia becomes reacquainted with Big Brother Australia, there’s already one personality stealing hearts across the country — aspiring MMA fighter Colin, who broke down in tears when he was labelled the least intelligent person in the house.

It all went down when Michael, a 49-year-old publishing CEO from Sydney, was tasked with ranking his fellow housemates based on their perceived intelligence. In a moment which broke hearts around the country, Colin was placed last. While he copped it on the chin in the moment, he quickly went to the bathroom to fight back tears once the challenge had concluded.

Thankfully, he was comforted by Big Brother who gave him a “digital fist bump” and told him that “everyone is intelligent in their own way”.

But being underestimated isn’t the only thing Colin has had to overcome. 

“I was brought up by a single mum,” the 21-year-old from Wollongong tells TV WEEK. “It was always extremely turbulent, but it’s what made me the person I am today.” 

The self-proclaimed mama’s boy admits that growing up without a father figure – or any male role model, for that matter – was hard.

“It takes its toll,” he shares.

“I’m so proud of my growth, but there’s still so much more growing to do.” 

@bigbrotherau

After being ranked ‘least intelligent,’ Colin opens up to Big Brother in a heartfelt moment. Who’s chopping onions?! 🥺❤️ #BBAU | 7.30 Tonight on @Channel 10 | Watch + Live Stream 24/7

♬ original sound – BigBrotherAU – BigBrotherAU

Colin’s heart-on-his-sleeve honesty has made him one of the most endearing housemates this season – and it’s caught the attention of model Holly, 31.

Viewers have noticed the pair’s growing closeness, and Colin isn’t ruling out a Big Brother romance.

“I’m not closed off to anything,” the lovable Aussie larrikin reveals.

“But my tongue feels as if it’s been stung by a billion bees when I talk to pretty women, which makes the whole romance thing hard!”

You can watch Big Brother on Channel 10 on Monday to Saturday, or jump onto the 24 hour livestream HERE.

