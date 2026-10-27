‘Aren’t my people’: Why Coco Beeby distanced herself from her former Big Brother housemates

It’s been nearly 12 months since Coco Beeby entered the Big Brother house.

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The Australian public quickly fell in love with the Byron Bay surfer’s laid back attitude and the way she wore her heart on her sleeve.

The single mum-of-three would go on to become the first winner of the new Big Brother and take home $135,000 in prize money.

In the house, Coco had a blossoming romance with fellow contestant Bruce, with the pair later trying to make their connection last in the real world.

However, she recently revealed to New Idea that the pair “worked in the house” but not when they returned to their normal lives.

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Bruce and Coco tried to make it work in the real world. Credit: Instagram.

“Bruce and I tried to give it a go on the outside world and it just didn’t quite work,” she told the publication.

‘Not the same person’: Coco reveals distance between Big Brother housemates

In a recent Instagram reel, the 31-year-old also revealed that she’s changed a lot since her time on the show.

“I’m not the same person I was six weeks ago, I’m not the same person I was six years ago, I’m not the same person I was a year ago,” she said in the video.

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“I mean I honour all those versions of myself – even the good, the bad, the ugly – I take full accountability for that.”

The Byron Bay mum said that she had just experienced the biggest ‘growth’ year of her life and has gone through so much she “still can’t talk about”.

“This year has been the biggest growing year of my life – I’ve been through so much grief, so much heartache, complete isolation and loneliness,” she said.

“I lost a lot of trust and faith in pretty much every person that I’ve had as part of my life and it’s been really, really f***ing hard… sorry I’m probably going to cry… and I’ve been through the most I’ve ever been through in my life, so to be sitting here healthy and happy…”

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She went on to say that “these perfectly little curated squares” don’t show what’s really going on behind the scenes.

Coco has distanced herself from her fellow former housemates. Credit: Instagram.

“I think we just need to be kinder to one another and kinder to ourselves and remember that it’s all learning and it’s all growing,” she added.

Coco’s telling remarks about Big Brother ‘bullying’

Apart from her relationship with Bruce, Coco was also close with several of the other housemates including fellow mum Allana, and Emily and Conor.

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Speaking to Chattr recently, Coco revealed that she’s been “doing her own thing” and that she and her fellow housemates had “gone their separate ways”.

The reality star also said she was close to the group when they first left the house but has kept her distance since realising they weren’t “her people”.

“We do have a group chat. I copped a fair beating in that group chat at the start. I don’t actually know if they knew that I was in it because I’m not gonna respond to this. I’ve taken some screenshots of them, but I’m not gonna share it or anything,” she told the publication.

“After seeing some of the things they wrote in that group chat, I just thought, you know what? These aren’t my people. There is still bullying going on, and we’re not even in the house. It’s just ridiculous.”

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