‘I can’t wait’: Meghan Markle’s new Aussie TV role

Meghan Markle is returning to Australia to be a guest judge on Junior MasterChef.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Channel 10 and the Duchess of Sussex announced the 45-year-old will be a special guest on the series when it returns to our screens in 2027 after a six-year hiatus.

The press release says the former Suits star will be joining MasterChef host Poh Ling Yeow as she “guides the next generation of young culinary talent”.

Meghan, who appeared as a special guest judge on an episode of MasterChef Australia earlier this year, said she can’t wait to return to the MasterChef kitchen.

“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” she said.

Advertisement

Meghan first appeared on MasterChef earlier this year. Credit: Channel 10.

“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”

Poh will be hosting the series with Meghan’s help, as well as returning to host the 19th season of MasterChef Australia, alongside Andy Allen, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

“I’m thrilled to bits that Junior MasterChef is returning to our screens. People often ask me whether it might come back, so I know the news will be met with plenty of excitement,” she said.

Advertisement

“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat. I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”

Meghan filmed the MasterChef episode earlier this year when her and Harry were in the country for a number of public appearances.

Fans took to social media after the episode aired to say how much they enjoyed Meghan’s appearance, with some of them even admitting they had been “wrong” about the Duchess.

The Duchess will be filming alongside Poh again. Credit: Channel 10.

Advertisement

“Loved tonight’s show Meghan was genuine, engaging and a professed home cook who enjoyed judging all the great dishes put forward tonight. It was a nice touch Harry FaceTiming near the end. Well done for inviting Meghan as a guest on the show,” one fan commented on Facebook.

“I was wrong about Megan M. She was very natural and nothing bunged on about her,” another agreed. “She seemed to have a sound knowledge of food and gave genuinely encouraging comments to each contestant.”

“I was a reluctant viewer, in fact I was going to boycott tonight’s episode because of Meghan…but I gave in watched and was pleasantly surprised as to how interested & involved she became, laughing, interacting with everyone,” another added. “I stand corrected on my original WTF attitude I had towards her being a guest judge.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.