EXCLUSIVE: 7 shocking secrets about Big Brother’s new housemates!

It’s the return of Big Brother Australia, and while the new season promises fun, friendship, and 24-hour streaming, behind the scenes, producers are already scrambling to contain chaos.
“Network producers didn’t know what they bought when they signed up for this,” confirms an original producer. “To say that Big Brother is an untamable logistical nightmare is an understatement,” they add, pointing out that the original format hasn’t been attempted in well over a decade.
From off-camera controversies to shocking secrets the housemates hoped to keep hidden, Woman’s Day can reveal what really went down before the cameras started rolling.
Last-minute casting chaos
Casting producers apparently ran out of time, with several shock swaps in the final hours.
Woman’s Day understands Squid Game: The Challenge star Pam Davidson was close to entering the house before Netflix locked her into exclusivity.
But Pam’s connection to the show didn’t end there. She’s actually the mother of Kieran Davidson, who fans may remember from Big Brother’s 2020 revival on Channel Seven!
Holly’s influencer past
Despite public claims that Ten wanted “everyday Aussies,” producers made a major exception for Holly Young, a globe-trotting influencer and model who has already dated celebrities around the world… including Usain Bolt!
Before she relocated east, the glamorous Perth native was everywhere on the social scene. Hosting racing events and rubbing shoulders with big names.
“She’s the one who already knows how to play the fame game,” a source tells Woman’s Day, revealing that Endemol Shine had been circling Holly for MAFS but decided to place her into the Big Brother house instead.
‘Conflict Machine’ Jane
Producers reportedly hand-picked Jane, the grandmother from Frankston, to spark tension. “The ‘conflict machine’ is what producers call her,” an insider reveals.
“They actually let Australia vote her in, so the network wouldn’t wear the backlash,” they add. “They knew her love of Trump could easily see her dumped from the house.”
A mystery housemate with a secret identity
Whispers are swirling about one ‘housemate’ harbouring a huge personal secret.
“Someone inside may be planning to reveal something that changes how the audience sees them,” a source spills.
Producers are comparing the potential moment to Framer David (Graham’s) groundbreaking coming-out in 2006. “It’s going to be powerful television,” the insider adds.
Bruce’s controversial audition
Bruce divided the casting panel with his comments about gender roles, claiming men should “provide” and women should “raise kids.” While the remarks shocked many, friends later revealed he amped up the chauvinism purely to land a spot.
“He knew being polarising would get him in,” says a source. “Now he’s got to live up to it.”
Vinnie’s TV déjà vu
“If Vinnie Brigante looks familiar, that’s because he’s already been on Aussie screens!” The cheeky barber first appeared on Deal or No Deal, where producers immediately clocked his natural charisma and begged him to do Big Brother.
“He’s the crew’s favourite,” says an insider. “Even behind the scenes, everyone loves him. Expect big things.”
Michael’s diary-room drama
There’s talk inside the house that Michael has formed a suspiciously close bond with Big Brother himself.
“He’s always being called to the diary room,” says one insider. “Some of the others think he’s being fed info or at least favoured.” Which is causing huge tension already.
From secret relationships to casting controversies, this season of Big Brother Australia is shaping up as one of the most explosive yet. With live streaming back for the first time in years, every whisper, argument and secret is seconds away from being exposed and Woman’s Day will be watching every moment.