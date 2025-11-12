EXCLUSIVE: 7 shocking secrets about Big Brother’s new housemates!

It’s the return of Big Brother Australia, and while the new season promises fun, friendship, and 24-hour streaming, behind the scenes, producers are already scrambling to contain chaos.

“Network producers didn’t know what they bought when they signed up for this,” confirms an original producer. “To say that Big Brother is an untamable logistical nightmare is an understatement,” they add, pointing out that the original format hasn’t been attempted in well over a decade.

From off-camera controversies to shocking secrets the housemates hoped to keep hidden, Woman’s Day can reveal what really went down before the cameras started rolling.

From secret relationships to casting controversies, this season of Big Brother Australia is shaping up as one of the most explosive yet. With live streaming back for the first time in years, every whisper, argument and secret is seconds away from being exposed and Woman’s Day will be watching every moment.



