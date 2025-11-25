When Australians think of reality television, Big Brother is often the first show to come to mind.

Advertisement

At its peak, BB was a phenomenon that had the whole nation hooked as we watched people from all walks of life live in a house together.

Sounds simple enough right? But what followed was season after season of squabbling, backstabbing, hookups and even cheating scandals.

Diehard Big Brother fans rejoiced in 2025 when it was announced a new season would see fresh faces competing on the much-loved show.

Here’s a look back at where all the past winners are today!

Advertisement

Big Brother Australia winners now

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.