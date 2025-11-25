When Australians think of reality television, Big Brother is often the first show to come to mind.
At its peak, BB was a phenomenon that had the whole nation hooked as we watched people from all walks of life live in a house together.
Sounds simple enough right? But what followed was season after season of squabbling, backstabbing, hookups and even cheating scandals.
Diehard Big Brother fans rejoiced in 2025 when it was announced a new season would see fresh faces competing on the much-loved show.
Here’s a look back at where all the past winners are today!
Big Brother Australia winners now
Ben Williams
Season 1
Ben Williams won the very first season of Big Brother Australia back in 2001.
Since his time on the show, he and his wife Jade Robran have started their own athlete management group, Players Ink.
The couple shares two children together.
Peter Corbett
Season 2
Season two champion Peter Corbett has stayed out of the spotlight since his time on the show.
Dylan Lewis
Celebrity
Radio host Dylan Lewis won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2002, and he went on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 20 years later!
Reggie Bird
Season 3
Arguably one of the most well-loved winners to come out of the series, Regina “Reggie” Bird won in 2003, capturing the heart of the nation with her down-to-earth nature.
Reggie has had a tough life since winning the show, having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition that has left her legally blind. She has also suffered a stroke as a result of a heart condition, and also cares for her son, Lucas, who suffers from cystic fibrosis.
In a positive though, Reggie won the 2022 season, the only person to have ever won Big Brother across all global franchises twice.
Trevor Butler
Season 4
Trevor Butler won the series in 2004, and was the only contestant to ever win $1,000,000, instead of the usual $250,000 that had been given out in previous seasons.
He is also remembered by Australians for proposing to his girlfriend, Breea Forrest, on stage after his win was announced. The pair are still together and share two sons: Maika and Creedance.
Greg Mathew
Season 5
In a Big Brother classic, Greg Mathew went on the show with his twin brother, David, with the pair initially entering the house as one person named Logan.
Greg ended up winning the 2005 season and used his earnings to become a hospitality property owner in Sydney. Greg also has three children with his ex-wife, magazine editor Justine Cullen.
Jamie Brooksby
Season 6
Jamie Brooksby won season six of Big Brother Australia, but he’s stayed out of the limelight since then.
Joking about his potential return to reality TV, Jamie told TV WEEK, “Do they still air Ready Steady Cook? I’d be okay at that.”
He added, “Am I too much of a has-been to give I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! a go? I notice they’ve been pretty loose with the term celebrity these days.”
Aleisha Cowcher
Season 7
Aleisha Cowcher was just 21 years old when she won season seven. She’s now married with three kids and owns a hair salon in Noosa.
Terri Munro
Season 8
Terri Munro was 52 years old when she won Big Brother in 2008, making her the oldest winner in history.
She continued to work at Coles after her win and retired in 2024.
Benjamin Norris
Season 9
Benjamin Norris won the series in 2012 and proposed to his boyfriend on stage during the finale!
Ben is now a radio announcer, TV presenter, podcaster and entertainment journalist.
Tim Dormer
Season 10
Who could forget Tim Dormer? The golden-haired winner of the 2013 season, Tim made his return to the Big Brother house in the 2022 season.
But it wasn’t his first time making a comeback, given he had a brief stint on Canada’s Big Brother series in 2016.
These days, Tim works as a disability support worker and has taken a step back from the public eye.
Ryan Ginns
Season 11
After winning Big Brother Australia in 2014, Ryan Ginns has settled down and started a family.
Ryan and his wife Sophie now share two kids together.
Chad Hurst
Season 12
Model Chad Hurst won the 2020 season of Big Brother.
Since his time on the show, he has split from his on-screen partner Sophie Budack.
Marley Biyendolo
Season 13
2013 winner Marley Biyendolo has been busy since his season aired in 2021.
The basketball player tied the knot with his partner, soccer player Lynn Williams, in late 2024, with the newlyweds announcing their pregnancy in October 2025!
Marley also launched a podcast called Brainrot with influencer Tilly Whitfield.
Tay & Ari Wilcoxson
Season 15
Twin sisters Tay and Ari Wilcoxson competed as a single contestant in the 2023 season of Big Brother, which was dubbed the ‘House of Love’.
In 2025, Tay competed on MTV’s The Challenge: Vets v New Threats, and the pair have become influencers.