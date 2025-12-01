Big Brother bombshell: Are housemates using a secret code word to discuss unaired drama?

The Big Brother housemates may have been using a secret code word right in front of our eyes throughout the entire season.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed both Big Brother and the housemates using the word ‘flamingo’ as a code to signal when they’re talking about something they shouldn’t be discussing on the live stream.

“Big Brother is telling housemates not to talk about Coco losing her shit at the house meeting,” one fan shared on Reddit, along with a video of Big Brother telling Ed and Colin ‘Flamingo’ over the loud speaker and the two housemates abruptly ending their conversation about Coco.

The Redditor then offered a theory, speculating that ‘flamingo’ is used when the housemates start discussing something that wasn’t shown on the livestream or the daily shows.

“They didn’t show it on the live stream or the daily,” they explained. “In the video, which I had to crop for privacy reasons, he gesticulated that Coco was inches from his face yelling in it.”

Fans believe the housemates have been censoring themselves with the word ‘flamingo’. (Credit: Channel 10.)

In the comments, another fan said the housemates actually came up with the code word to remind themselves that they shouldn’t discuss anything on Saturdays that should go in the daily shows.

“The housemates created the code word on (I think) the first Saturday after being told off for essentially talking about interesting stuff on a production day off,” the fan wrote. “It then morphed into a word they would use when they were uncomfortable with a conversation. BB just adopted it.”

“I’ve heard them refer to Saturday as a ‘flamingo day’ meaning, ‘don’t talk about anything camera worthy because we’re not taping for the show’,” another fan added.

Other Big Brother fans in the thread said they’d heard Big Brother and the housemates using the word ‘flamingo’ anytime the housemates mentioned Abiola’s name, or referenced Abiola being gone or taking money, before it was revealed on Sunday night’s episode that Abi had taken $15k to leave the house early.

In a Behind Big Brother thread, another fan claimed they’d heard that Saturdays were going to be a “rest day” for the production and that anything that happened on a Saturday wouldn’t make it to the daily shows.

“It appears that Saturdays are going to be a ‘rest day’ where nothing is being filmed for the daily shows, housemates are not allowed to talk about certain topics and worse of all rules are not being enforced (Holly has be talking without a microphone for a while now),” one person wrote.

“Apparently, this is what Love Island does. I think that it isn’t Big Brother. Big Brother is 24/7 not 24/6.”

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the housemates saying ‘flamingo’ a lot on the livestream. Credit: Channel 10.

One fan questioned how they could leave something out of the daily shows just because it happened on a Saturday and another fan claimed there’s too much content to fit into the daily shows as it is.

“There has been too much content to fit all into a daily show over the last couple days,” they wrote. “I’ve heard Allana say ‘flamingo’ a number of times and I have barely been watching today as much as other days.

“So she’s shutting it down.”

Another fan claimed they had even heard the housemates talking about Saturday being their “off day”.

“The HMs have absolutely mentioned several times today that this is an “off day” and “rest day” and that nothing production-wise is planned for the house. Some specifically stated that footage from Saturday is not planned to feature on the show, although this could have just been their theory, and that only the live stream is capturing them,” they wrote.

“The HMs have very much been left to their own devices today with very little, almost no, BB interference.”

