‘I lost a lot of myself’: I’m A Celeb’s Matt Zukowski on his marriage to Tammy Hembrow

Matt Zukowski has opened up about the end of his marriage to influencer Tammy Hembrow on I’m A Celeb.

Advertisement

In a clip from Tuesday’s episode, the former Love Island contestant is talking to Deni Hines about his seven-month marriage when the singer asks him how it all went “pear-shaped”.

“It was pear-shaped before, ” the 30-year-old admits in the candid chat.

Matt and Tammy got engaged just three months after they first met. Credit: Instagram.

In a piece to camera, Matt says he was convinced that their relationship would improve if they got married.

Advertisement

“I was very much convinced that things would get better once we were married, ” he explains. “And things would change but it actually got a lot worse.”

Back at the campsite, Deni asks Matt whether he will ever get married again to which he replies: “I hope so”.

Loading the player…

“I hope I’m around you so you don’t do anything as stupid as sending someone a message on Instagram,” Deni then says, to which Matt replies: “I can’t promise you that, but I won’t try to find my wife through Instagram. ”

Advertisement

“Don’t look for the mother of your children on Instagram okay?” Deni adds. “You’re a good-looking man, you’re probably not stupid, but just be smarter in your decisions when it comes to women.”

In another piece to camera, Matt explains that he did love Tammy and he married her in the hope they could make their relationship work.

“I gave it my all to try to make that work,” he says. “I lost a lot of myself in that relationship.”

In a promo clip released this week, Matt described his marriage as “scary”.

Advertisement

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about going [into the jungle],” the reality star said in a voiceover in the clip. “But I’ve just got out of a pretty scary marriage, so how scary can this actually be?”

He goes on to say that he’s more than a “pretty dumb face”.

“But there is a lot more to me. I’m here to discover more about myself and leave my comfort zone.”

Matt and Tammy became engaged just three months after they first met in 2023, after Matt reportedly slid into Tammy’s DMs.

Advertisement

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay at the end of 2024, with the fitness influencer wearing a $220,000 Vera Wang dress for the big day.

The exes haven’t really spoken publicly about their split. Credit: Instagram.

Just seven months later, they announced they were going their separate ways.

“It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate,” Matt shared on Instagram at the time. “Both of us have struggled with making this decision; however, we need to do what is right for ourselves and her three children.”

Advertisement

“This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten,” he continued. “We appreciate everyone’s support and space at this time as we navigate the split.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Continues Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday At 7.30pm, And Sunday At 7pm. Watch + Stream Free On 10.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.