Inside I’m A Celebrity star Gary Sweet’s three marriages

He’s one of the biggest Australian celebrities to enter the South African jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this season.

And given his swooning female fan base, we reckon Gary Sweet won’t be leaving the reality show any time soon!

“SPUNK,” Rhonda Burchmore previously commented under an image of the Logie winning actor.

“Still got it”, “still gorgeous” and “looking awesome” were just some of the flirty fan comments.

However, it’s not just compliments such as these making Gary smile.

The 68-year-old – who has been married three times and has six kids – also seems to be at the centre of an unexpected entanglement with his former flames.

Actor Gary Sweet has audiences swooning with his star turn on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. (Credit: Network Ten)

Family matters

Despite their shared history, ex-wives Johanna Griggs and Jill Miller are believed to have formed a friendly bond over the years.

And no-one is more surprised and grateful than Gary.

“There’s always been a shared mutual respect between Gary’s exes,” reveals a source.

“Jill and Joh both have children with him, so they’ve always felt it was important to keep things uncomplicated for the sake of the kids.”

In fact, Jill – who is one of the best family and divorce lawyers in South Australia – even follows Better Homes And Gardens host Joh on Instagram.

Gary has been married three times, to Lenore Smith, Johanna Griggs and Jill Miller. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gary’s first marriage was to actress Lenore Smith from 1981 to 1983. The couple had no children.

His second trip down the aisle was with Jill in 1987. They had two children before they too parted ways in 1993.

In 1995, Gary tied the knot for a third time, with Joh – who also welcomed two children with the star – their marriage lasting around four years.

Since 2011, the actor has been in a relationship with former air hostess Nadia Dyall, with whom he has two more children.

In March 2018, Gary became a proud grandfather when his son Joe, with ex-wife Johanna, welcomed son Jax. (Credit: Instagram)

Stepping up

Joh still has a great relationship with Jill and Gary’s kids – veterinarian Sophie and actor, musician and food writer Frank.

“They have a lovely connection,” the insider continues. “Joh still thinks of them as her stepchildren. She adores them.”

In fact, a quick browse of Sophie’s Instagram page and you’ll come across a snap of Joh, 52, and her husband, Todd Huggins.

There are also plenty of happy photos of Sophie and Frank with their half-siblings, Jesse and Joe – Joh’s sons with Gary.

Joh is also a big fan of Sophie’s mum, Jill, commenting “beautiful” under a snap of the pair together.

The former Olympic swimmer has also publicly gushed about Sophie and Frank attending her grandson Jax’s birthday party a few years ago.

“What a fun day and so nice to have you all back together again,” she said of Joe and Jesse reuniting with their half-siblings.

Since 2011, the star has been in a relationship with Nadia Dyall. (Credit: Getty Images)

The ex-files

Gary is currently in a long-term relationship with interiors organiser Nadia and the pair have two younger kids together, Frederic and Percy.

Reflecting on his previous marriages, Gary admits he’s made some mistakes.

“It’s all-consuming [acting] and exciting and fulfilling, but when it stops, you’re alone.

“I’ve never thought of myself as lonely, but I’ve often felt alone… you have to combine acting with being a human being, you have to embrace and nurture other aspects of your life.”

The father-of-six has two young sons, Frederic and Percy, with Nadia. (Credit: Backgrid)

But things are different now for Gary, who admits he wasn’t always the best father to his eldest children, once rating himself a five or six out of 10 dad to his first four kids.

“It is amazing [being a father again],” Gary has said. “One of the things that’s different is that I haven’t been working…

“I’m more hands-on this time. I wish I was the previous times.”

