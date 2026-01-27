All the Former Married At First Sight stars who found love elsewhere 

Some MAFS contestants find their happily ever after on the show, while others have to make their own magic.

We’ve seen plenty of heartbroken contestants over the 12 seasons of MAFS so far, but these contestants have gone on to find their person once the experiment has ended.

Here are the MAFS stars who have found love elsewhere:

Cyrell Paule

Cyrell and Eden are still going strong. Credit: Instagram.

“Cyclone Cyrell” left quite the impression when she joined the cast of MAFS in season 8.

While she brought plenty of drama and gossip to the table, she didn’t walk away from the experiment with lasting love,

However, shortly after her season aired in 2018, she met Eden Dally, a prison guard and former Love Island contestant, at Jules’ Robinson’s birthday party.

“He’s a cool guy… we’re seeing each other,” Cyrell later confirmed to the MAFS’ spinoff show Talking Married. “He’s one of those guys who’s so attractive that at first I was like, ‘no’, but then you talk, and it grows.

The couple split up briefly before welcoming a son, who they named Boston Eden Dally.

“We’re having a baby together and at the end of the day — first and foremost our priority is our son and we always want to be a family,” Cyrell later explained to the Daily Mail Australia.

“I want our son to be in a happy family… it’s not long now only two months, it’s just flown,” Eden added.

Two years ago, Cyrell and Eden competed on alongside each other in The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition, leaving the show during the Argentina leg, after becoming the fourth couple to be eliminated.

In 2026, they’re still going strong as Cyrell appears on this season of I’m A Celeb.

Ella May Ding

Ella secretly married Guy. Credit: Instagram.

After her stint on MAFS, Ella May Ding met and secretly married her now-husband Guy Palermo.

During an Instagram live, the podcaster revealed she’d actually met Guy six years earlier and they had dated a few times but the timing wasn’t right.

“We have known each other a long time and we did actually date three years ago in lockdown, and we also went on a date six years ago,” she said. “I guess we always had this little thing for each other, but the timing was just never in our favour.

“Then I saw him at Beyond The Valley over New Year’s, and we ended up just having the best time together. He really has been trying to pursue me for a really long time, and he’s just the best!”

“I was always like – if it’s the right person that timing becomes irrelevant, but the timing was never right,” she elaborated.

“I think we dated and hung out maybe two or three different times over the six years, and it just wasn’t right.

“Even last year after MAFS – because we’d remained friends this whole time, even when I got back from MAFS we went out for dinner, and that’s when I started to think, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so different now. He’s grown up.’

﻿”I’m a big believer that timing is everything. Everything is based on it being the right time.”

In November last year, Ella and Guy welcomed a daughter, who they named Pia.

“Pia May Palermo… say hi to everyone 🩷 she entered earth-side 18.11.25 and wow I’m obsessed with this bubble,” Ella captioned a carousel of black and white photos at the time.

Beck Zemek

Beck and Ben have welcomed two children. Credit: Instagram.

In 2021, Beck met her now fiance Ben Mitchell.

A year later, they welcomed a daughter who they named Immy and in 2024, Ben proposed.

“Was so shocked I couldn’t even get a yes out 😭 💍 31.03.24 #engaged,” Beck captioned a video of the moment Ben got down on one knee.

Prior to Immy’s arrival, Beck penned a sweet letter to her unborn baby about her soon-to-be dad.

“He is a good person with the best intentions,” she began. “He is kind to me, patient and considerate, and so excited about meeting you.”

“I also want you to know how much I love your dad. He is a good person with the best intentions. He is kind to me, patient and considerate, and so excited about meeting you.

In May last year, Beck announced she was pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage.

“After a silent miscarriage and a D&C, finding out I’m pregnant again has brought a mix of emotions I didn’t know I could feel all at once. Joy, fear, hope, anxiety…they all live here now,” she wrote at the time.

“This journey hasn’t been easy, and every day I’m learning to sit with the unknown while still letting a little light in. But it’s been HARD. At this point in time I remember thinking I just wanted to know how far I am so I know how far I need to go.

“I’ll share over the next few days what the last 2 months have looked like and get you up to speed, but for now let’s just start with this.”

They welcomed a baby girl who they named Remi Rose in November.

Jack Millar

Jack and Courtney just got engaged. Credit: Instagram.

After Jack and Dom went their seperate ways in 2022, Jack met Love Island star Courtney Stubbs.

The couple went Instagram official in August 2022 and after just eight months of dating, they discovered they were pregnant with their first child.

“Penelope June Millar. A love so magical words cannot describe! 10/11/23,” they wrote on Instagram to announce their daughter’s arrival.

In October, the couple welcomed a son who they named Paxton, and at the start of 2026, they became engaged.

“Chapter 2: The Moment… 🥹 04•01•26,” the couple captioned an Instagram reel, which showed the 30-year-old proposing to his long-term partner under a big tree in a rural setting.

In the clip, Jack got down on one knee before telling Courtney: “Because I love you so much, and I’ve seen you be the best mum.

“You’re going to make me cry,” he added, before pausing for a second.

“I’ve loved every moment with you in almost four years – not quite – we’ve had two beautiful children, and you’ve become the best mum in the whole wide world, I would love to ask you – will you marry me?”

The hidden cameras and microphones then captured the moment Courtney replied, “That’s a yes, yes! I’m so happy”.

Elizabeth Sobinoff

Elizabeth has found her happily ever after. Credit: Instagram.

While Elizabeth Sobinoff didn’t find her happily ever after during her two stints on MAFS, she started dating engineer Alex Vega in late 2021.

The couple tied the knot in 2023, before welcoming a baby girl four months later.

“I have never been happier. My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss,” Lizzie wrote on Instagram at the time.

In April last year, the couple welcomed a baby boy, whose name they have not revealed publicly.

“My absolute world and more…. My beautiful baby boy arrived last Thursday,” the former reality TV star wrote on Instagram at the time.

“My heart is so full. I’m so in love with you. More than in love. Words will never describe or could ever describe my love for you. Our little family of four. Two under two…. What a journey…”

Carly Bowyer

Carly has welcomed two children since MAFS. Credit: Instagram.

Carly was matched with Justin Fischer on the reality TV series and after they went their seperate ways, she had a short-lived romance with fellow contestant Troy Delmage.

In April 2019, she went Instagram official with her now fiance Neil Goldsmith.

After five years together, they announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2024.

“So this happened.. 💍 What a way to end 2023!” Carly shared on Instagram at the time.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son name Bailey ‘Biscuit’ Bowyer, in December 2020.

In 2024, Carly announced she was pregnant with her second child after experiencing fertility issues.

“As the time for baby to arrives gets closer and closer, I find myself reflecting on our journey to get here,” she later wrote on Instagram, acknowledging that social media often shows a “highlight reel that isn’t always accurate”.

“After getting pregnant easily with Bailey, we naively thought getting pregnant again would be easy,” Carly continued.

“But as the months rolled on and on, the disappointment of it not happening and the pressure each month was pretty overwhelming.

“And then we faced a loss that hit us so hard, we almost lost hope.”

They couple welcomed a second son, who they named Charlie, in 2025.

KC Osbourne

KC is engaged to a jockey now. Credit: Instagram.

After her stint on MAFS, KC met jockey Blake Spriggs and the pair became engaged in 2022.

“Engaged and so happy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“@blakespriggs thank you for being the light in my life. You are the kindest and most supportive person I have ever met. I always prayed I would get my fairytale and I can’t believe it’s finally come true.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you for making me so happy you are going to be the best dad and husband ever. Love you.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, Brooklyn Harmon Spriggs, in October 2022.

“Brooklyn has really just given me this permanent fulfillment,” KC later told 9Entertainment.

“Life before him was full of highs and lows – as it always will – but with Brooklyn I always feel content.

“When I look at him nothing else matters.”

Tracey Jewel

Tracey found a life partner in Nathan. Credit: Instagram.

Tracey was matched with Dean Wells way back on the 2018 season.

After MAFS, she reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart Nathan Constable, while pregnant with their first child Frankie.

“Met in 1998 (we dated in high school!), re-met in 2018 (at Officeworks!), married and had our son in 2021,” she wrote alongside a wedding photo at the time.

Tracey later hinted the couple were working through a “betrayal” in their relationship.

“It hit me hard how much betrayal I’ve been living with and denying myself the hurt and anger I’ve been feeling to try and make things work and keep the peace, which is only causing more pain,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I’ve been betrayed in my two marriages (and even my tv marriage) with cheating and affairs. Betrayed in friendships being used for money. Betrayed by a boss and sexually harassed.

In a follow up comment, she clarified that she was referring to her current marriage to Nathan.

“We are trying to work through things but I’m struggling to overcome it,” she said.

