MAFS love stories the experts didn’t predict: Every couple who dated after filming

While the MAFS experts don’t have the best success rate when it comes to creating lasting connections, the contestants are pretty good at matching themselves.

Advertisement

Over Married At First Sight’s 12-year run, we’ve seen 10 contestants recouple with each other after things didn’t work out with their respective partners. Of those five couples, three of them are still going strong in 2026.

Here are all the MAFS contestants who began dating after the cameras stopped rolling:

Evelyn and Duncan

After sparks flew between them during a mid-season couple swap, Evelyn and Duncan reconnected after the show and soon began dating.

Advertisement

Evelyn later admitted to TV Week that she was attracted to Duncan even before she entered the show as an intruder.

“This is a bit of tea (gossip),” she explained. “The official cast photos got leaked and because I was an intruder I saw them before entering. In Duncan’s photo he had a six pack and a Santa hat on. I knew he was my type on paper – I mean he’s everyone’s type – but obviously when I walked down the aisle, it wasn’t Duncan.”

“I thought, ‘OK, let’s just see where this goes.’ Then we had the first ever couple swap [where Duncan and Evelyn were partnered together]. That’s essentially how me and Duncan had our spark for me personally.”

While the couple didn’t get together until they had broken up with their respective spouses, their re-coupling still caused plenty of drama, on and off the screen.

Advertisement

“What happened after the show I don’t think Duncan and I were fully prepared for,” Evelyn told TV WEEK last year. “But it did bring us closer together, three months into our relationship felt like a year.”

In 2026, they’re still together and are now living together with their two sausage dogs, Pickles and Mustard.

Jacqui and Clint

Jacqui and Clint started dating after they’d broken up with their respective spouses on the 2025 season of Married At First Sight.

Advertisement

They turned up to the reunion dinner party together in the early days of their relationship, and Clint even publicly proposed to Jacqui during the So Dramatic finale party.

Over a year on from their MAFS experience, Jacqui and Clint are still going strong.

They currently live together in Tasmania, they’re planning a 2026 wedding, and they’re considering a move to NSW or the Gold Coast before they start a family.

Ellie and Jonathan

Ellie and Jono are still together. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

Jono was matched with Lauren Dunn and Ellie was matched with Ben Walters on their season of Married At First Sight. After things didn’t work out with their respective spouses, the pair reached out to each other after the final vows and soon began dating.

“I guess it would’ve been easier to have just met you online like normal people but at least we have a great story to tell,” Ellie joked on Instagram when they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

In 2024, they bought a home together in Palm Beach, Queensland.

“What a year. You. MAFS. Trolls. Love. New friends. A lap around Australia. A yacht. Europe. A new business and now a new house,” Jono wrote on Instagram at the time. “There’s been highs and lows. Laughter and tears. Elation and stress. But we made it. A year in the bag and here’s to many more to come. Love you my honeypie.”

Advertisement

“And finally, if that wasn’t enough, SURPRISE we bought A HOUSE! Because nothing says ‘I Love You’ like getting into an eye-watering amount of debt hahaha,” Ellie also posted.

Carolina and Daniel

After failing to find a spark with their respective spouses, Caroline and Daniel asked the experts to continue in the experiment together.

The experts denied their request but the couple went on to date in the real world for about 10 months before splitting up.

Advertisement

“The more time goes on the more I’ve come to believe that everything happens for a reason,” Daniel wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I know it sounds cliché but it’s truly something I believe these days. Good or bad things seem to always make sense later.”

Troy and Carly

Troy and Carly got together after splitting up with their respective spouses from the 2018 season of Married At First Sight.

Advertisement

Their relationship came to light after they were spotted canoodling in a park the week that the finale aired.

They dated for another nine months, before breaking up for good.

“Troy, my darling, you are something special. You’re my best friend and I will always be here for you. It’s the end of this chapter but it’s not goodbye,” Carly posted on her Instagram at the time.

“I am so, so sorry it hasn’t worked out… This is a very painful situation… We’ve had an incredible 9 months together and it hurts to walk away from,” Troy added.

Advertisement

\

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.