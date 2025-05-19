Former Married At First Sight Australia participant, Ella May Ding is about to become a mum as she announces pregnancy with husband Guy Palermo.

In the early hours on May 20, the former reality star took to social media to share a collection of images, one of which Guy is cradling her growing baby bump.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Somewhere between healing and hustling, the next chapter quietly chose us. Baby Palermo you’ve already made our story sweeter & given us the best news of 2025 yet ✨🥹” she captioned the heartwarming announcement.

Also featured in the baby announcement, was Ella’s pup Yuki and five polaroids capturing intimate moments from their journey with the positive pregnancy test.

On the polaroids, the lovebirds spelt out: “We love you already.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Various friends and followers flooded the comment section with love for the soon-to-be parents.

Former MAFS star, Evelyn Ellis wrote: “Finally!!! Proud of you my baby girl I love you so much.”

Eden Harper, also a MAFS participant, shared an mirror selfie of the pair together with Ella holding her bump with the caption: “News is out. So happy for you.”

“Finally it’s out!! Yaaaaay so happy for you guys,” Love Island star Courtney Stubbs wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

While Ella didn’t find love with her season nine MAFS match, Mitch Eynaud. She did meet Guy a few years later, with their relationship going Instagram official in April 2023.

Ella and Guy secretly tied the knot in April 2024, with the soon-to-be mum disguising her Gatsby-themed 30th birthday party as a wedding.

“Waking up on my 30th birthday a wife❤️ To the man of my dreams,” she wrote.

