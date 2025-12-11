Neighbours is ending again — So here are TV WEEK’s best moments from the iconic Aussie soap

Well, after almost 40 years on our screens Neighbours is officially coming to an end… for a second time.

Back in 2022, the beloved Aussie soap was initially cancelled when it lost funding from it’s British broadcast partner Channel 5 in the UK. The cast and crew rallied to create a gorgeously memorable finale, featuring cameos from former Neighbours stars Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem. Much to the delight of Neighbours fans around the world, the series was revived when Amazon got behind it for its streaming free television platform, Amazon Freevee.

However, two years after picking up the show, Amazon announced that Neighbours would be coming to an end — for real this time.

On Thursday, the very last episode will air on our screens. But for the team here at TV WEEK, we thought it would be a great opportunity to reflect on some of our favourite Neighbours moments we’ve written about over the years.

The TV WEEK team’s favourite Neighbours moments

David and Aaron’s wedding, 2018

What a special moment! (Image: Neighbours)

When David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) tied the knot in 2018 it was an incredibly special moment in Aussie television history: It was the very first same-sex wedding on TV since the iconic “yes” vote to same-sex marriage in 2017.

While the nuptials were as haphazard as any good soap opera wedding, it was the icing on the cake to have beloved comedic talent Magda Szubanski make a cameo to officiate the ceremony.

Speaking to TV WEEK at the time, Takaya Honda said he was proud to be part of such a big moment on Aussie television.

“Matty and I have put a lot of effort into fostering the relationship between Aaron and David,” he said.

“To finally be here feels amazing. It’s truly a special thing to be part of.”

TV WEEK’s Helen says:

“I just thought it was really cool that Neighbours had the first legal same-sex wedding on Australian TV, and it was beautiful to make Magda a part of it.”

Susan’s amnesia, 2002

In 2002, Susan Kennedy famously suffered retrograde amnesia after hitting her head, causing her to lose 30 years worth of memories. Now that’s a plotline!

TV WEEK’s Lucy says:

My favourite Neighbours moment of all time has to be Susan Kennedy’s iconic amnesia storyline. Only in Erinsborough could a simple slip on some spilled milk turn a beloved school principal into a confused 16-year-old who suddenly wants nothing to do with her husband, her job, or adulthood in general.

It’s a classic soap scandal as old as time – dramatic, heartfelt and a little unhinged. Watching Jackie Woodburne switch from stern Susan to rebellious teen Susan is still one of the greatest acting flexes in Aussie TV history.

If you ever want to relive a storyline that made the nation equal parts cry, laugh and genuinely question the long-term safety of dairy products, this is the one.

When Toadie chopped off his mullet,

Neighbours isn’t known for being experimental but there was one moment in 1990 where the directors really took a creative risk by diving into the beautiful mind of one of the most beloved characters on the show — Bouncer the dog.

TV WEEK’s Digital Editor Laura says:

Admittedly, I may not have been alive for this spectacular Neighbours moment, but I feel rightfully qualified to talk about it after writing about this show for years. Back in 1990, there was a scene where Bouncer, the family dog, catches his owner’s wedding video. When he peacefully drifted off to sleep that night, he dreamed of a wedding with his puppy-love crush from next door, Rosie.

This special moment was shown in a bizarre yet beautiful dream sequence. Iconic.”

TV WEEK’s Jane says:

“Although the episode is described as ‘divisive’ and ‘infamous’, it sounds genius to me and goes a long way to explain why Neighbours became cult viewing for (stoned) British students.”

Dee Bliss’ death, 2003

Dee (Madeline West) and Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) wedding was supposed to be the most wonderful day of their lives. After a beautiful wedding, the pair were set to spend a week in the Maldives in wedded bliss. But tragedy struck when the pair were driving off to the airport and decided to have a cheeky smooch while driving, causing Toadie to smash through a barricade and launch the car off the cliff.

TV WEEK’s Amber says:

“I will never forget the tragedy of Dee Bliss dying on her wedding day! Toadie just wanted to lean in for a kiss with his new bride while he was driving and then lost control and the car crashed into the ocean. BUT we never saw the body, so it let the writers bring her back years later. Amazing!”

Delta Goodrem’s talent shining through, 2002

Before Delta Goodrem was a household name, she was better known as Nina Tucker, a quiet girl who lived in Ramsay Street. After clocking onto Delta’s amazing talent, her skills were written into the show and she overcame her character’s stage fright to perform her debut single “Born To Try” on the show. The very next day “Born To Try” shot up the Aussie music charts. Incredible!



TV WEEK’s Tamara says:

“In 2002, shy school girl Nina Tucker showed off her incredible vocals to perform “Born To Try” at Lassiters. The song stopped everyone in their tracks. Australia sat up and listened as a star was born. It was a pivotal moment for actress and singer Delta Goodrem who has become one of our biggest artists ever since. Voice of an angel! We love Delts!”

Harold’s disappearance, 1991

Who could forget the mysterious yet tragic moment when Harold mysteriously vanished off some rocks in 1991?

Madge (Anne Charleston) and Harold (Ian Smith) were on a holiday by the sea when Madge began haggling with a painter who was painting the ocean. While she chatted, Harold was climbing around the rocks when suddenly Madge turned back and Harold was nowhere to be seen.

All she could find left of him were his iconic glasses lying on the rocks. Madge, and the rest of the country, feared the worst… until he rocked up five years later with amnesia. He went by the name Ted before he eventually remembered his past and resumed his rightful spot in Ramsay Street.

TV WEEK’s Julie says:

“One minute he was waving at Madge, the next he was gone! He wandered back into Ramsay Street five years later without any recollection of his former wife or life. Classic!”

Scott and Charlene’s wedding, 1987

When Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) tied the knot in 1987, it wasn’t just an episode — it was a cultural event. More than 2 million Aussies and a whopping 20 million UK viewers tuned in to watch the nuptials. With the pair dripping in the finest 80s fashion, it’s become an iconic moment of Neighbours history.

TV WEEK’s Sarah says:

“I loved Kylie and Jason as singers so this was an ultimate moment in my youth as it was real life coming true in the show!”

Well, there you have it. Neighbours, you will be missed.

