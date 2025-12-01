Neighbours spoilers: The residents of Ramsay Street say goodbye

It’s the end of an era for beloved Aussie series Neighbours, and its final week is full of drama as the residents clash and Erinsborough’s future hangs in the balance.

The long-simmering feud between Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Shane (Peter O’Brien) explodes as the old-friends-turned-rivals battle for control of the neighbourhood’s destiny as a freeway looms to destroy the place they’ve considered home for 40 years.

Paul pitches the sleek new Robinson Towers, while Shane pushes residents towards a new future in Ramsay Hills, each trying to convince the residents to follow them into a new life beyond the cul-de-sac.

“Paul has begun to see his future in the city at Robinson Towers, a new hotel and residential development. Meanwhile, Shane wants to build a new suburb, Ramsay Hills,” executive producer Jason Herbison tells TV WEEK.

“Neither anticipated the freeway project or the residents of Ramsay Street having to move, but, since that appears to be the case, it becomes a battle to entice them to their respective new precincts.”

The fight divides the community. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) refuses to budge, clinging to the street she’s called home for decades, while others eye the promise of a fresh start.

“Susan is the heart of Ramsay Street,” Jason says. “The future looks grim, however, she receives some information at the eleventh hour that gives her hope.”

Meanwhile, Paul’s personal life is just as dramatic. Hoping to prove love still trumps ambition, he stages a surprise commitment ceremony for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

In a heartfelt moment watched by friends and neighbours, Terese agrees to move into Robinson Towers and even considers taking Paul’s name. Together, they wave goodbye to Ramsay Street, hand in hand, excited about the future.

“It’s not a ploy – it’s genuine,” Jason reveals. “Paul truly wants to draw a line in the sand and start afresh. But there could be a twist – both are nostalgic for the street.”

While celebrations unfold, tragedy strikes elsewhere. Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), still reeling from weeks of turmoil after her affair with Andrew (Lloyd Will) was exposed, spots an ambulance driven by one of the Linwells’ associates and heroically helps save missing teen JJ (Riley Bryant).

Moments later, the mum-to-be doubles over in pain and is rushed to hospital. There, enemies Holly and Wendy (Candice Leask) put their differences aside as Holly braces for the worst.

“Wendy quickly puts her own hurt and betrayal aside, and it becomes a moment of bonding between them,” Jason says.

As Paul and Shane’s battle rages and the Kennedys face a new emergency, one truth becomes clear: endings aren’t always tragic – sometimes they’re simply the sign it’s time to move on.

Neighbours finale week airs Monday and Tuesday, 4pm, Thursday 8.40pm on 10.

