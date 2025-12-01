Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment

Neighbours spoilers: The residents of Ramsay Street say goodbye

The series finale is upon us!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile

It’s the end of an era for beloved Aussie series Neighbours, and its final week is full of drama as the residents clash and Erinsborough’s future hangs in the balance. 

Advertisement

The long-simmering feud between Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Shane (Peter O’Brien) explodes as the old-friends-turned-rivals battle for control of the neighbourhood’s destiny as a freeway looms to destroy the place they’ve considered home for 40 years.

Related Content

Paul pitches the sleek new Robinson Towers, while Shane pushes residents towards a new future in Ramsay Hills, each trying to convince the residents to follow them into a new life beyond the cul-de-sac.

“Paul has begun to see his future in the city at Robinson Towers, a new hotel and residential development. Meanwhile, Shane wants to build a new suburb, Ramsay Hills,” executive producer Jason Herbison tells TV WEEK.

Advertisement

“Neither anticipated the freeway project or the residents of Ramsay Street having to move, but, since that appears to be the case, it becomes a battle to entice them to their respective new precincts.”

Susan struggles to let go. (Credit: 10)

The fight divides the community. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) refuses to budge, clinging to the street she’s called home for decades, while others eye the promise of a fresh start.

“Susan is the heart of Ramsay Street,” Jason says. “The future looks grim, however, she receives some information at the eleventh hour that gives her hope.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paul’s personal life is just as dramatic. Hoping to prove love still trumps ambition, he stages a surprise commitment ceremony for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

It’s happy ever after for Paul and Terese. (Credit: 10)

In a heartfelt moment watched by friends and neighbours, Terese agrees to move into Robinson Towers and even considers taking Paul’s name. Together, they wave goodbye to Ramsay Street, hand in hand, excited about the future. 

“It’s not a ploy – it’s genuine,” Jason reveals. “Paul truly wants to draw a line in the sand and start afresh. But there could be a twist – both are nostalgic for the street.”

Advertisement

While celebrations unfold, tragedy strikes elsewhere. Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), still reeling from weeks of turmoil after her affair with Andrew (Lloyd Will) was exposed, spots an ambulance driven by one of the Linwells’ associates and heroically helps save missing teen JJ (Riley Bryant). 

Holly braces for heartbreak. (Credit: 10)

Moments later, the mum-to-be doubles over in pain and is rushed to hospital. There, enemies Holly and Wendy (Candice Leask) put their differences aside as Holly braces for the worst. 

“Wendy quickly puts her own hurt and betrayal aside, and it becomes a moment of bonding between them,” Jason says.

Advertisement

As Paul and Shane’s battle rages and the Kennedys face a new emergency, one truth becomes clear: endings aren’t always tragic – sometimes they’re simply the sign it’s time to move on.

Neighbours finale week airs Monday and Tuesday, 4pm, Thursday 8.40pm on 10.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement