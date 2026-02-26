Everyone who has been eliminated so far from Australian Survivor: Redemption

Already, Australian Survivor: Redemption is shaping up to be one of the best seasons of the show so far.
With a new host in David “Golden God” Genat, exciting new challenges and a host of castaways made up of new and returning players all seeking redemption of some kind, there’s plenty to keep us glued to our screens.
Torches have already been snuffed out between the Bounty and Barren tribes, with alliances formed – and broken – and gameplay strong. And there’s plenty more to come!
With a cool $500,000 prize and the title of Sole Survivor on the line, things are only going to get more ruthless.
So who has been booted from Samoa so far? Read on to find out. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Who has been eliminated from Australian Survivor: Redemption?
Episode 3, February 25
Eliza’s elimination from the Bounty tribe was a blindside in every sense of the word.
Despite having a solid alliance with her “twin flame” Jackson, she was left on the outer when eight castaways formed an alliance. But she soon caught wind of her place at the bottom of the totem pole.
Her decision to share that information with Lyndl late at night, resulting in her not sleeping, ultimately sealed her fate.
Furious, Lyndl put the target firmly on Eliza’s back with the group. They subsequently split the vote between her and Loz. And Eliza never saw it coming.
Episode 2, February 24
Having previously got to the final three of The Traitors NZ, you would think that Cat would have a leg up on her Survivor competitors. But that wasn’t the case.
With returning player Mark a fan of the show, her cover was blown. Bound for Tribal Council, Cat decided to stir up trouble.
Revealing voting strategies to her unsuspecting Barren tribemates, she made a desperate bid to eliminate Faith.
Come Tribal, Cat couldn’t resist throwing Johnson under the bus for targeting Tez. The two became embroiled in a war of words.
Seeing an opportunity, Mark took Keeley aside. She then took Brooke and Faith for a chat while Mark filled Don, Caleb and Tez in on the new plan: they were voting for Cat now.
Though she appeared blindsided by the seven votes against her, Cat really should have seen this one coming!
Episode 1, February 23
Poor old pastor Daniel put himself in the firing line, thanks to his messy gameplay.
Constantly getting people’s names wrong as he openly discussed the vote, he riled up his fellow tribemates. They understandably saw him as a liability.
If you don’t have trust in this game, you have nothing.
Sadly, after Bounty lost the Immunity Challenge and wound up at Tribal Council, Daniel was the first on the chopping block.
Where can I watch Australian Survivor: Redemption?
Australian Survivor: Redemption returns Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Network Ten.
Catch up on all the action on 10Play.