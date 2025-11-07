Australian Survivor is officially back in 2026 with a new host, surprising cast and intriguing twist

Never fear castaways! The wildest, most treacherous reality show, Australian Survivor, has officially been confirmed to be returning to our screens 2026. Former Survivor star David Genat will replace Jonathan LaPaglia as host of Australian Survivor: Redemption.

The new series will see 24 castaways — including returning favourites Harry Hills, Brooke Jowett, Simon Mee and Mark Warnock — attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast each other throughout challenges and gameplay on the beautiful island of Samoa.

For everything we know about the upcoming season, keep reading!

David Genat, is a television personality and three-time Survivor player. He first appeared on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders II in 2019 before returning to Australian Survivors: All Stars in 2020, which he won and earnt the nickname The Golden God.

He later appeared in the 2024 season of Australian Survivor: Australia v The World but was quickly voted out on day three.

Outside of Survivor, David has also appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2020. Earlier this year, David used his gameplay prowess on the US series Deal or No Deal Island and won the top prize of $5.8 million USD. This made him the biggest game show winner in TV history.

Before David was a television star, he worked as an international model who has featured in worldwide campaigns and has even been photographed by the likes of esteemed photographers Annie Leibovitz and Peter Lindberg.

David Genat has earned the reputation of being one of the strongest Survivor players in the game. (Image: Supplied)

In August, news broke that The Golden God would be taking over Jonathan La Paglia’s role as the host of the show.

While the news caused some waves within the Survivor fandom, the Survivor Australia: All Stars winner is overjoyed to be taking on the hosting honour.

“Next year, a new era begins for Australian Survivor,” he said.

“I cannot wait for the challenge and am so honoured to be part of this brilliant new season.”

All the returning players in Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026

The Survivor 2026 cast features a mix of returning contestants, fresh meat and reality stars.

Former Survivor stars Harry “Dirty Harry” Hills (Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, Australian Survivor: All Stars), Simon Mee (Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains) and Brooke Jowett (Australian Survivor 2016, Australian Survivor: All Stars) are returning for their third season. Will they get the redemption they crave and be third time lucky?

They’re also joined by Survivor alum and Titan V Rebels star Mark Warnock.

Returning Survivor stars Brooke Jowett, Harry Hills, Simon Mee and Mark Warnock will be an interesting mix in Australian Survivor: Redemption.

Other reality stars in the line up include 2022 Big Brother runner up Johnson Ashak and Cat Hooker from The Traitors New Zealand.

They’ll be scheming alongside a host of newcomers including pro wrestler Jackson, MMA fighter Cameron, CEO Richard, AFL Indigenous talent lead Ben, Acupuncturist Blanche, students Tez and Sally, chef Faith, fraud prevention specialist Keeley, truck driver Caleb, country musician Don, model Lyndl, stay-at-home mum Loz, vet nurse Paula, pastor Daniel, artist Lottie, NDIS support worker Aisha and writer Eliza.

What is the Redemption twist? The new season theme, explained

This season of Australian Survivor is bringing a fresh twist to the table — Redemption.

This brand new theme will see the castaways all be playing with a personal mission in mind. For some, it’s about returning to the game with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. For others, it’s a chance to make a regret right or do their best to rewrite their own story when they get into the nitty-gritty of the game.

@survivorau This challenge had a good start but a very rocky ending… SurvivorAU: Australia v The World | Stream Free on @channel10_au ♬ original sound – SurvivorAU

While Survivor usually sees the castaways divided into tribes, it’ll be interesting to how they will be divvied up in the first episode.

When will Australian Survivor: Redemption premiere?

So far, Network 10 hasn’t confirmed the exact date that Australian Survivor: Redemption will premiere. However, we do know that it’ll be back in 2026, ready to have us on the edge of our seat!

