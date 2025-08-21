‘Life will go on’ why I haven’t given up on Australian Survivor’s new host David Genat

OPINION

As a Survivor fan I’ve been going through it the past few weeks.

When the rumours first broke that Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia was leaving the franchise no one in my Survivor group chat could bare to even open the articles. “The only way this can be OK is if it’s David,” was the phrase we kept repeating to ourselves.

In the latest season of Survivor Australia vs The World David ‘Golden God’ Genat and JLP are in cracking form, as usual. David, wrapped in his signature leather jacket was back in true Golden God form. JLP was too: bantering, looking charming, and steering tribal councils like a seasoned skipper.

Jonathan has hosted Australian Survivor since it launched. Playing alongside David for three seasons. (Credit: Nigel Wright)



That was until David’s elimination this week. Once he grabbed his torch and swore it was the last time he would play the game, fans just knew. The new host was here.

Now that the announcement is confirmed that David Genat will host the next season of Australian Survivor and JLP has confirmed the news, we as Survivor fans must accept that life will go on. And I, controversially, don’t think it will be that bad.

Despite leaving his first season with an idol in his pocket, David is one of the best Survivor players of all time. He managed to swap a fake immunity idol for a real idol. He was also the first Australian Survivor to have two idols at once. One of which another player willingly told him the location off. He’s strong at challenges and his strategic game is, in my opinion, unmatched. Let’s not forget when he came back for revenge in All Stars and knocked each player who had wronged him off one by one. He then also went on to win the series almost unanimously at 8-1.

David Genat will begin the Australian Survivor hosting gig in 2026 (Credit: Nigel Wright)

We love JLP because he’s impartial. He’s not on anyone’s side, he’s supportive but can still call players out. But, JLP has never played the game of Survivor. He’s never sat on the other side of the auction salivating over a burger or sobbing after losing out on a call home. This, my fellow fans, is where I think David can bring something new to the game. He’s held on in immunity challenges for hours at a time, he’s starved at a rainy, wet camp. He gets it. This, combined with his charisma, makes me think he’s going to be a deft hand at dialling up the drama in challenges and tribal councils.

Lastly, David can deliver a one liner and look good while doing it like no one else. His confessionals are some of the best in Australian Survivor (lest we forget, ‘BYO goat’). I’m personally excited to see his specific level of wild hit the commentary sound waves.

JLP has been the beloved stalwart of Australian Survivor since its launch in 2002 (Credit: Channel 10)

We can rest assured David is a true fan and long-standing great of the game. He’s going to do it justice; he loves the game too much to mess it up. Speaking on his new gig, he said “I love Australian Survivor. It truly is the greatest game on earth so getting to come back as host after playing three times is such an honour”. See folks, he gets it. He’s taking this seriously.

We’ll have to hold our judgements until 2026. The new season, Australian Survivor: Redemption is currently being filmed in Samoa.

Until then fellow fans, I think we can sleep peacefully knowing our favourite show is in good hands.

