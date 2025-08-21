Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The contestants competing on Australian Survivor: Redemption in 2026 have been leaked

Some iconic players are returning!
Following the bombshell news that David ‘The Golden God’ Genat will be replacing Jonathan LaPaglia as the new host of Australian Survivor, more details about the upcoming season have been leaked.

In 2026, some iconic Survivor players will be returning for ‘Redemption’.

(Credit: Ten)

“Filming is now underway in the wilds of Samoa for the 12th season of Australian Survivor, where 10 is thrilled to confirm the ‘Golden God’ — David Genat — will be at the helm, commentating every challenge and tribal council as castaways battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor in Australian Survivor: Redemption,” Channel 10 shared in a statement.

And while the network is yet to confirm which contestants will be returning to the reality show in 2026, reports have emerged about the castaways who are currently filming in Samoa.

TV Blackbox has alleged that four former castaways will be returning as “tribe captains”.

Here are the rumoured contestants competing on Australian Survivor: Redemption in 2026!

(Credit: Ten)

Brooke Jowett

Australian Survivor (2016) and Australian Survivor: All Stars (2020) player Brooke Jowett is understood to be featuring on the upcoming season as one of four tribe captains.

Brooke was known as a challenge beast on Survivor and she competed against new host David on the 2020 season, so it will be very interesting to see their new dynamic!

(Credit: Ten)

Simon Mee

According to reality TV gossip account @realitytv_fan on Instagram, Simon Mee – who competed on Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn (2021) and Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains (2023) – is also set to return to Survivor for a third time in 2026.

(Credit: Ten)

Harry Hills

The account also alleges that Harry Hills from Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2019) and Australian Survivor: All Stars (2020) will be coming back as a ‘tribe captain’ next year.

(Credit: Ten)

Mark Warnock

Mark Warnock from Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels (2024) is also set to return to the show next year for his second stint on Survivor!

