Australian Survivor: Redemption – meet the contestants ready to outwit, outplay & outlast

When Australian Survivor returns for its 12th season, it’s with a new host and some very familiar faces.

Three-time Survivor contestant David Genat, who took home the title of Sole Survivor in 2020’s Australian Survivor: All Stars – takes over hosting duties of Australian Survivor: Redemption following the shock departure of Jonathan LaPaglia.

Also making their return to our screens are three-time players Harry Hills, Simon Mee and Brooke Jowett, and Titans V Rebels contestant Mark Warnock.

They’re joined by 20 eager newcomers in this season that is all about righting wrongs and rewriting their story.

Who will Outwit, Outplay and Outlast the competition to be crowned champion and walk away with $500,000?

Here’s everything we know about the 24 contestants battling it out for Sole Survivor this season.

Three-time Survivor Australia competitor and winner of Australian Survivor: All Stars David Genat takes over hosting duties of Australian Survivor: Redemption. (Credit: Network Ten)

Who will be competing on Australian Survivor: Redemption?

Returning castaways

Brooke Jowett

Brooke’s Australian Survivor story has spanned a decade.

Now a mum-of-one, the three-time contestant – who previously competed in the first season of the rebooted series, Australian Survivor (2016), as well as Australian Survivor: All Stars, alongside new host David Genat – is determined to add a win to her résumé.

“Back where it all began. 10 years later, third time around, and with a much bigger reason to win,” she shared on social media. “She’s back, baby! LET’S GO.”

Mum-of-one Brooke Jowett returns for her third crack at the Sole Survivor title. (Credit: Network Ten)

Harry Hills

“Dirty Harry” will no doubt be up to his old tricks when he takes his third shot at the Sole Survivor title.

Having previously competed in Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders (2019) and Australian Survivor: All Stars, the ice-cream maker looks set to cause some havoc as he teams up with fellow returning player Simon Mee this time around.

But will his new alliance help him crack his previous record of 49 days and make it all the way to the final tribal council?

“I’ve got this urge to do terrible things,” he says in one of the show’s teasers, while in another he tells Simon, “Tomorrow we basically take control of this tribe without anyone noticing.” “Dirty” Harry, indeed!

“Dirty Harry” Hills is back for round three of the ruthless competition. (Credit: Network Ten)

Mark Warnock

In his second Australian Survivor appearance, Titans V Rebels’ Mark will once again utilise his experience as a former diplomat to plot, scheme and schmooze his way to the final.

Having previously made it all the way to the final three, this player is out to rewrite history.

“I’m just happy to be at the table with these legends,” Mark said as he shared he was joining the cast of Redemption.

Can Titans V Rebels finalist Mark Warnock score victory second time around? (Credit: Network Ten)

Simon Mee

Australian Survivor: Redemption marks Simon’s third shot at the title, having previously competed on Brains V Brawn and Heroes V Villains.

The chippy has previously been a powerhouse of the game, though he’s struggled with alliances turning on him.

He became the first contestant in Australian Survivor history to be eliminated with not one, but two idols in his pocket during Brains V Brawn.

“Every ending has a new beginning. The final chapter in the trilogy… REDEMPTION,” he captioned an Instagram post announcing his return to the game last November.

Will third time be the charm for returning fave Simon Mee? (Credit: Network Ten)

First-time castaways

Aisha Wighton

She may look sweet, but NDIS support worker, model and aspiring actress Aisha – a Wiradjuri woman – promises she’s going to “fight tooth and nail” to win Australian Survivor: Redemption.

“That lovely ‘retreat’ I went on was actually just me starving on an island competing to win half a mil lol,” she wrote on Instagram.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Ben Nabea Davis

Self-professed part-time footballer, part-time Torres Strait Islander artist Ben has unlocked a new “side quest” with his Australian Survivor: Redemption appearance.

A challenge beast, he has his social game on lock, too. But can the charismatic Sabai and Waiben Islander man translate that to being crowned Sole Survivor?

(Credit: Network Ten)

Dr Blanche Cruz

Modern acupuncturist and fitness instructor Blanche has traded in her “acupuncture needles and gym sessions” to compete in the “ultimate island adventure”.

“From wild twists to unforgettable moments, this has been one of the most intense and life changing experiences ever,” she wrote on social media.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Caleb Beeby

Truck driver Caleb, who once made a cheeky appearance on Deal Or No Deal holding a briefcase, is sure to bring some comic relief to Samoa.

“Time to get paranoid in Paradise baby,” he posted on social media.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Cameron Kwabena Quashie

An amateur MMA fighter from Melbourne, will Cameron steal the “Challenge Beast” title from his fellow tribemates?

“You either go get or get got,” he teased of his Survivor strategy on Instagram.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Cat Hooker

Having made it all the way to the penultimate episode of The Traitors New Zealand’s second season, occupational therapist Cat has plenty of experience making alliances, strategising and bluffing.

And she’ll need them if she’s to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast her fellow castaways!

(Credit: Network Ten)

Daniel Lindberg

Pastor Daniel may have God on his side, but he’ll need to dig deep in the ruthless game of Survivor.

Still, he hopes that his fellow contestants with be “underestimating” him as he attempts to fly under the radar.

“I hope you are ready for a wild ride!” he teased on socials.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Don Rogers

The brother of former rugby league legend – and two-time Australian Survivor contestant – Mat Rogers, country music singer Don has plenty to prove as he steps up to the Survivor plate.

“So in keeping with the family tradition & following in the footsteps of ‘The Godfather’, my bro Mat Rogers, I’m excited to let ya’ll know I have joined the Survivor alumni.

“Make sure ya’s tune in legends coz it’s one heck of a ride!!!”

(Credit: Network Ten)

Eliza Reilly

Writer, director and performer Eliza is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’ll need her wits about her to compete alongside some of Australian Survivor’s most notorious and ruthless players.

The co-creator, director and star of Growing Up Gracefully and web series SHEILAS, and assistant script editor of Mother And Son, expect Eliza to bring plenty of good humour to Samoa.

“Playing Survivor as a newbie? Ok, fine. Playing Survivor alongside the best the game has ever seen? Let’s go,” she teased on social media.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Faith Setiawan

This skateboard-loving mum-of-five says she’ll “do absolutely anything for the plot”.

Fun, fearless and full of energy, she’s set to bring her A-game to the competition – and apparently her cooking skills!

(Credit: Network Ten)

Jackson Goonrey

A professional wrestler, Jackson – aka Scott Green – will bring plenty of brawn to the competition, but does he have the brains to boot?

In a teaser for the new season, Jackson reveals to his fellow tribemates at tribal council that Harry is living up to his nickname.

“Dirty Harry came to me with a proposition,” he declares, to gasps of shock.

Did the rookie just blow his chance of winning or is there a method behind the madness?

(Credit: Network Ten)

Johnson Ashak

If Johnson looks familiar, it’s because he competed in Big Brother Australia in 2022.

Having come runner-up in that competition, his eye is firmly on the prize when it comes to competing on Australian Survivor: Redemption.

“SURVIVORS READY? GO!!” he shared on social media. “Let the games begin! I’ll be trading the Big Brother house for the Samoan jungle.

“Did I take Big Brother’s diary room, bed, shower and lounge for granted? Let’s find out. Hopefully I can survive without my barber.”

(Credit: Network Ten)

Keeley

The fraud prevention specialist describes herself as “the baddest girl who ever lived”.

So will she be a force to be reckoned with in the game of Survivor? Here’s hoping so!

(Credit: Network Ten)

Lauren “Loz” Mac

Survivalist and stay-at-home mum “Loz”, who was raised in Victoria and now lives in New Zealand, was born to play Survivor.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, she trekked to Everest Base Camp in 2010 – at six weeks pregnant.

A hiking, bushcrafting and camping fanatic, she’s about to launch her own adventure travel company.

“Might’ve taken the adventure thing a bit far… Survivors ready,” she captioned her cast reveal.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Lottie Rae

Artist Lottie made it through to the semi-finals of the inaugural Australian season of Portrait Artist Of The Year in 2025.

And she’ll be hoping to go one better when she throws her hat into the ring on Australian Survivor: Redemption.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Lyndl Kean

Model and influencer Lyndl – who has been in a relationship with former The Bachelor Australia star Dr Matt Agnew since June 2025 – can’t wait to test her “courage” and show her “true self” as she competes in the hardcore reality competition.

“I’ve always loved pushing my limits and challenging myself but nothing compares to this,” she posted on Instagram along with the cast shot.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often been underestimated, and this experience isn’t about proving anyone wrong, it’s about proving to myself what I’m truly capable of.”

“Can’t wait for you to see the chaos!” she teased. “Most wild ride of my life.”

(Credit: Network Ten)

Paula Drew

The vet nurse had even her besties fooled that she was living it up in Europe while she was really getting down and dirty on Survivor.

Now, the cat is out of the bag and it’s game on!

“Live, Laugh, 45 days without a bath. BRB lathering SPF,” she posted on Instagram.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Richard Skimin

Dressed for the boardroom in his sharp blazer, CEO Richard says he’s “trying to bring a level of professionalism to the game” of Survivor.

The long-distance runner, who is the co-founder of Australian cloud-based platform CrowdCoder, and the former CEO of InstantScripts and Managing Director of news.com.au, will be sure to bring his business smarts to the competition.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Sally Foord

Student Sally “never imagined” she’d get to play the game she’s loved watching since her teens. Now, her dream has become a reality.

“So much I wanna say about what happened during this INCREDIBLE season,” she teased on social media, “but you’re just gonna have to wait and see like the rest of us.”

(Credit: Network Ten)

Tez Vlamis

A diehard Survivor fan, Tez – who is currently going his Master’s in Criminal Law – has been watching the show since he was six years old.

“Seen every blindside, twist and tribal meltdown. Thought it was just a phase? Turns out it actually was training,” he previewed on socials.

(Credit: Network Ten)

Where can I watch Australian Survivor: Redemption?

Australian Survivor: Redemption premieres Monday February 23 on Network Ten.

Watch + Stream free on 10 Play.

