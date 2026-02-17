David Genat admits he and Jonathan LaPaglia are “not friends” after Australian Survivor shake-up

When Australian Survivor went through its biggest hosting change in a decade, fans were bound to have questions.
Now, new host David Genat has addressed the obvious one: where does he stand with former host Jonathan LaPaglia?
For ten years, Jonathan was the face of the franchise, snuffing torches and delivering Tribal Council verdicts.
His exit in 2025 – after Australian Survivor: Australia v The World – shocked viewers and, by his own admission, shocked him too. He called the decision a “blindside” and was open about his disappointment.
When the network announced that David, a former winner known for his big personality and strategic gameplay, would take over, it sparked even more debate. Replacing a long-time host with an ex-contestant was a bold move.
Until recently, David had stayed quiet about the situation. But with Australian Survivor: Redemption set to premiere on 23 February, he has started speaking more openly.
In an interview with The Hit Network’s Carrie & Tommy, David revealed that while he did message Jonathan after the announcement, they were never close.
“I wouldn’t say we’re friends,” he told co-host Carrie Bickmore. “But it’s fine.”
David explained that he reached out to acknowledge Jonathan’s decade-long contribution to the show and to make it clear the decision wasn’t his doing. He said he wanted to respect the legacy Jonathan built.
Still, there was no suggestion that the two have repaired or strengthened their relationship. David described them as “friendly” and “cordial,” but not personally close.
He also said he was surprised Jonathan felt blindsided, noting that screen tests and auditions for a new host had reportedly been happening for years.
Jonathan has not publicly responded to David’s recent comments. At the time of his departure, he appeared frustrated and even liked social media comments that were critical of his successor.
However, when the official announcement was made, he did offer David his well wishes.