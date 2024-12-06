All about Carrie Bickmore’s relationships: Her partners past and present

Carrie Bickmore is an Australian radio presenter and comedian, as well as former television presenter on The Project.

She is currently working alongside Tommy Little on a weeknightly radio show, Carrie & Tommy, which broadcasts from 3-6 pm, Monday to Friday.

Having split from ex-husband, Chris Walker in early 2023, Carrie has been rumoured to have been seeing co-host, Tommy Little.

We look at Carrie’s relationships throughout the years…

Carrie married Greg Lange when she was 25 and living in Melbourne. Years later, Carrie and Greg welcomed their son, Oliver Lange in 2010.

Her world was turned upside down when Greg was diagnosed with brain cancer in his early 20s.

“They diagnosed him with a brain tumour. In your 20s that’s the last thing you can… I didn’t know anyone that had cancer, I didn’t know anything about brain cancer, neither did he. It just completely threw everything we knew, everything we had planned, it threw everything on its head. It was the start of an incredibly hard journey,” Carrie told Anh Do on his ABC television series, Anh’s Brush with Fame.

Greg tragically passed away in December 2010, with Carrie and Oliver living on his legacy.

Chris Walker came into Carrie’s life when he became a producer on ‘The Project’ and instantly hit it off with television host Carrie.

Having suffered the loss of Greg, Carrie was still grieving and heartbroken.

On meeting Chris, Carrie told TV WEEK, “He like many people understands loss and suffered his own loss in life and I think he just has a huge amount of compassion and he will always be incredibly supportive of me and for our family.”

The couple married one another in 2012, with Chris taking on the role of a loving stepfather to Carrie’s son Ollie. Later in 2015, the pair welcomed their own first child together, a daughter called Evie.

Then in 2018, Carrie gave birth to another baby girl named Adelaide, called Addie for short.

In January 2023, Carrie and Chris announced their unexpected split after 11 years together via Instagram.

More recently, a source told Woman’s Day that Carrie and her co-star, Tommy Little, have been “leaning on each other” following their respective breakups.

Staring on, “Carrie & Tommy“, the pairs current contract with radio broadcaster SCA expires in 2026. The rumour mill has been curious as to whether this potential separation from being ‘business partners’ will allow the two to bring a potential romance out into the open.

