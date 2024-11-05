Is this the end of Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little?

Does someone have the seven-year itch?

Carrie Bickmore’s sparked rumours she may be thinking about moving on from her long-time radio companion Tommy Little after she was spotted catching up for coffee with a different comedian, her bestie Fifi Box’s former radio co-star Dave Thornton.

WHAT’S THE DEAL?

An onlooker says the pair were deep in conversation as they left a café in Melbourne. Could they have been cooking up a new drivetime radio show?

Of course, Carrie and Tommy’s current show at the Hit Network, which started in 2017, was once again named the No. 1 national drive show in Australia in August.

And it would no doubt come as a blow to Tommy, who has admitted “no one in the world makes me laugh” like Carrie. He’s also declared the 43-year-old “the best in the business” and his “best friend”.

Tommy treated Carrie to a private helicopter ride in 2022 after she left The Project. (Source: Instagram)

But the mother-of-three has always tried to mix things up when it comes to her career over the years, from The Project to a guest spot on Bluey, so a change in co-host could be on the cards!

Carrie and Tommy’s current contract with radio broadcaster SCA expires in 2026, paving the way for an on-air shake-up.

Carrie and stand-up Dave, 44, have moved in the same circles for years, and he’s even filled in for Tommy, 39, on the radio show on a number of occasions.

The Upper Middle Bogan star also co-hosted Fox Breakfast with Carrie’s closest friend Fifi Box, 47, for four years.

In April Tommy claimed he was “single”. (Source: Instagram)

CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING

Of course, Carrie and Tommy have been at the centre of rumours for years that they have a personal relationship as well as a professional one.

The buzz began after Carrie and her husband Chris Walker announced their split in 2023 after 11 years together.

And while they’ve played coy for two years and never confirmed or denied the reports, could it be that they’re tired of dodging the romance whispers and have decided it’s time to separate business from pleasure?

Carrie and Rove enjoyed a brunch meeting in Melbourne. (Source: Instagram)

A collab with Dave may not be the only thing Carrie has in the works either.

Back in March, she created buzz she might be reuniting with former Rove and The Project co-star, Rove McManus, 50, for a new TV project.

“Come back stronger together,” urged one fan to Carrie and Rove, who runs his own TV production company, Roving Enterprises.

