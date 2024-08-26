It was a love story meant to be when The Project brought Chris Walker into Carrie Bickmore’s life.
Chris was a producer on the show, and the couple hit it off and fell in love between takes and rehearsals.
But after having two children together and being in a relationship for over a decade, the couple shockingly announced their split in January 2023, with a joint statement posted to Instagram.
Now, Chris has spoken publicly about their separation for the very first time, in Luke Darcy’s Empowering Leaders podcast.
“We built a family together. It’s what I thought our life would be. But life had a different plan,” Chris said on the episode, as per the Herald Sun.
“The media part of it wasn’t a big deal for me. It’s so far down the list of, you know, saying goodbye to the kids twice a week.
“I had always assumed I’d be around them a hundred per cent of the time. It’s the one thing in life that I’m happy to be super confident borderline hubristic about … I’m a really good dad.”
The full podcast episode goes live on Wednesday 28 August.
Before the split
In 2010 Carrie lost her first husband, Greg Lange, to brain cancer, and in recent years has spoken about how her partner Chris has a deep compassion and understanding of her loss, especially since he has had to deal with tragedy in his own life.
“He like many people understands loss and suffered his own loss in life and I think he just has a huge amount of compassion and he will always be incredibly supportive of me and for our family,” Carrie told TV WEEK.
Chris has also become a loving step-father to Carrie’s son Ollie, and in 2015 the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Evie.
Then in 2018, Carrie gave birth to another baby girl named Adelaide, who is cutely called Addie for short.
Although we are sure Carrie is more than content with her family of five, in an interview with Who Magazine, she joked that Chris would be happy to have even more children if he had things his way.
“He’d have six kids if he had his way! He loves kids and loves watching them playing together,” Carrie revealed.
Upon Carrie’s resignation announcement, Chris took to Instagram to share how proud he was!
“She was no doubt, and always will be, the captain of that show. But, she is also the captain of our little family and she lights up our lives even more than she lights up a studio. What an unbelievable ride it’s been for you babe. We all love you and can’t wait for what’s next.”
Carrie celebrated Chris’ AACTAS win in December 2021.
