EXCLUSIVE: ‘I got proper fooled!’ MAFS’ Scott unleashes on Gia following explosive split

After months of ups and downs, Married At First Sight‘s Scott McCristal is finally free.

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During last night’s explosive final dinner party, the Gold Coast-based groom, 33, delivered a blistering final speech to his on-screen wife Gia Fleur before he threw his wedding band down onto the table and exited the building and the experiment.

Here, Scott sits down with Woman’s Day to deliver his truth about it all – and he’s not holding back!

Scott, you’re finally free! How did you feel watching back the final dinner party episode last night?

“It was pretty hectic. But I had a bunch of friends over to watch it with me. Don’t worry I have friends [laughs].

“Honestly, watching it back, I don’t regret anything. I’ve learned a lot. I wish I woke up a lot earlier knowing someone could have been manipulating me…. I wish I was more self-aware about it because I was so into it. And then watching that very last episode last night I was just like, ‘Wow.’ I feel like that just made me feel like she’d lied to me the whole time.”

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Scott sat down with Woman’s Day to give his take on his whole experience with Gia (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

It was obvious how emotional you were too delivering your final speech to Gia – you obviously thought she was going to be your forever person?

“At one point. But at the same time, I was witnessing a bit of bad behaviour throughout the experiment with all the drama and I always said to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be fully committed until I see our life outside the experiment.’ Like, living a normal day-to-day life for a good period of time because I’m not going to hand over my whole life if that type of behaviour continues on.

“She’d always convince me and say, ‘This isn’t me’ and I believed that. But obviously she proved herself wrong.”

What were some of the first major red flags that you saw from Gia?

“There were so many little things along the way that I would just take note of and I was thinking, ‘Is this really low? Could I live with this?’ Like those behavioural patterns are just unacceptable. But I just kept having hopes that things were going to get better, but they didn’t. It just got worse.

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“I think it just got to the point towards the end that I just broke. I was really reflecting on myself and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m defeated right now. I’m not being myself.’ I couldn’t even voice my opinion. I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t say anything.”

Scott walks into the final dinner party alone (Credit: Channel 9)

After you left the dinner party, Gia claimed that your relationship had been a “showmance” and that you even used her for sex…?

“I never used her for sex! And that was proven during After The Dinner Party where she said that she wanted someone who wanted her, who wanted to sleep with her. It sucks because throughout the experiment, she obviously convinced me. I got fooled. I got proper fooled. But it’s all a lesson to me.”

“It’s disgusting. It’s embarrassing. I’m actually speechless.”

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How are things between you and Bec now?

“ I never trust her. She’s WhatsApped me a couple times. She’s obviously trying to amend a friendship with me. But no, that’s not happening. She was never invited on my mates yacht. She never will be. I’ve always had the same opinion since the first day I met her and Gia never listened.”

Gia reads out her letter to Scott during last night’s dinner party. Scott thinks it was emotionless. (Credit: Channel 9)

Before the dinner party, you were both packing your bags to leave the experiment, however Gia claims that producers got in your ear and told you stay. What actually happened?

“No one forced me [to stay] I can tell you that right now. I stayed because something in my gut told me not to go.

“So, you’ve got your last date where you talk together about what we’re gonna do outside the experiment, where we’re going to go, we’re going to get a house, like all the good positive things, right? And then the next day is final vows. So essentially. You’ve got to ask yourself, why does Gia want to leave? She’s hiding something and that’s when it clicked. I was like, there’s something out there that she doesn’t want me to see. And the moment I put my foot down saying I’m not leaving, she just cracked it and left.

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“And then I get to the apartments and they show me the video [of Gia on a date with her other match James] and that’s what it was. She lied to me. And that’s why she was angry because it was the first time I said ‘no ‘No’ to her.”

Gia made some pretty explosive claims about you during After The Dinner Party last night, saying you called her fat?

“ I never called her fat. Never in my life. She would ask me, ‘Can you tell me I’m hot? Can you tell me I’m sexy? Can you tell me I’m beautiful?’ every day and I always reassured her, telling her she looked beautiful. And it’s not something I’ve always been comfortable to say because I’ve always been about actions, not words.

“She’s trying to make every excuse under the sun as to why I wasn’t the one for her. It’s because she knew she wasn’t good enough and she wanted to be in the public eye. That’s all it is.”

Woman’s Day could certainly feel the tension between the pair when we shot them late last year… (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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She did take a bit of accountability in the end, saying that she broke you and that she felt sorry for that…

“ I still don’t believe her. Because look at the stuff she’s doing on Instagram saying, I can’t read write or spell. If she was genuinely sorry, she wouldn’t be going rogue about me. She’s doing it to try and win the public. This is her. This is her fakeness.”

And so after you split, she moved to the Gold Coast to be close to you!?

“She moved up and gave me a call asking if we could catch up for a coffee because the reunion was coming up, and I was like, ‘Look, I don’t want any bad blood. I’ll get a coffee with you if we can be amicable, but that is it.

“So we got a coffee and then she wants to have sex. I rejected her. And the moment I rejected her, she said, ‘F*** you. I came here for you!’ So she went straight back to Melbourne.

“And then she was talking to that James guy while she’s trying to catch up with me in the Gold Coast and she was sending him bikini photos and he rejected her too and then she was also with [current boyfriend] Alan [Wallace]….”

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Have you reached out to [Gia’s new partner] Alan him at all?

“Do you really think I’d speak to someone like that? If anything I feel sorry for the bloke.”

There’s been rumours you have a new girlfriend…where do things stand with your love life now?

“I’m single. I’m just focusing on my business and my life.”

Gia appeared on Stan’s After The Dinner Party last night (Credit: Stan)

Would you ever do MAFS again?

“If I knew I’d have a woman like Stella and I knew I was going to have a forever partner, I’d think about it. But I really can’t say I’d do it again considering what I experienced.”

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Where do you stand with Gia today?

“ She tried to call me once ages ago and I ignored the call. That was it. I’ll never speak to that woman again, and I said to production, don’t ever let me cross paths with that woman again.”

How does your family feel about Gia?

“They have nothing good to say about her. They’ve been checking in because they didn’t realise how badly she was treating me. My parents think… they’re all just swear words, that’s all I can say.”





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