EXCLUSIVE: How MAFS participants reacted to Stella and Filip’s shock engagement

The cat’s out of the bag – Married at First Sight (MAFS) participants Stella and Filip are officially engaged!

In a shock twist at the experiment’s Final Vows, carpenter Filip dropped to one knee with a ring, sealing his commitment to his TV bride in one of the season’s most unexpected moments.

Stella, a beauty technician, tells TV WEEK how she felt in that moment – and why producers wanted the couple to keep the news under wraps until the reunion.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think he would drop to one knee at the end of the experiment – but he did,” Stella says with a smile. “I had no idea it was coming. Of course, I’d dreamed of it like any girl would, especially once I started to see the beautiful person he was very early on.”

“At our age – I’m 33, he’s 38 – we’ve experienced different relationships, and I just saw how kind and pure Filip is. I thought, ‘Whatever life throws at us, I know we can handle it.’”

After the emotional moment – which Stella admits she initially thought was “a joke” – came the challenge of sharing their news with loved ones, something they were forced to delay due to the show’s strict secrecy rules.

Stella wasn’t surprised by some of her co-stars reaction to her big news. (Credit: Nine Network)

“When we were going to the reunion, the producers were like, ‘as soon as you walk in, you basically need to announce the news’.” she explains. “But I’m not that kind of person. I don’t want to rub things in people’s faces. So if it didn’t feel right to say it, we weren’t going to.”

When the news was finally revealed, however, the reaction wasn’t quite what they expected.

“People at the end of the day are wrapped up in their own little worlds,” Stella says. “Some people said congratulations, others were more concerned about themselves.”

The reunion airs on the Nine Network and 9Now this Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm.