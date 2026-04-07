Everything that went down on MAFS: After The Dinner Party Episode 7

Buckle up, Married At First Sight (MAFS) fans, because the latest episode of MAFS: After The Dinner Party was the most explosive yet.

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This week, hosts Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley and Jules Lund finally welcome the experiment’s most elusive bride, Gia, to the couch.

That’s right! After weeks of the the 35-year-old reality star backing out of an appearance on the show right before filming was due to kick off, she finally made it on the show and took accountability for her actions.

Here are the juiciest moments from MAFS: After The Dinner Party episode seven.

Stella and Filip are the strongest couple in the experiment. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

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The experiment may be a bit of a dumpster fire this year, but there is one couple showing audiences that love really does still exist — Stella and Filip.

The glowing couple joined the hosts on the couch to reflect on the very dramatic final dinner party… and the moment that Stella’s expressed excitement for Bec and Danny’s blossoming relationship saw him completely unravel. In case you missed it, Bec told the gals that Danny said he was falling in love with her. However, when Stella mentioned it to Danny, he didn’t look too pleased.

Now in some unseen footage, it’s clear that Bec and Danny were sharing two different sides to the same story. While Bec was preaching progress, Danny downplayed it. But according to Filip, he thinks Danny really did tell Bec he was falling in love.

“I think he did and she took it in a certain way and she was convinced,” Filip said. When asked whether they had ever been suspicious of the strength of Bec and Danny’s relationship, the couple admitted they had been.

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“Danny tried to fall in love with Bec, it’s just every time there was something — Bec being Bec — Danny was like ‘woah’,” explained Stella. “Three steps forward, three steps back.”

Scott speaks out on his explosive breakup with Gia

During the Dinner Party, Scott was shocked to see Gia — especially after she’d told him she’d flown back home to Melbourne. After have a conversation with Bec where she tells Gia to “out-victim” her groom, Gia reads out an emotional letter begging for him back. Scott refused to take her back and walked out. Once he left the room, Gia said that what they had was a “showmance” and that Scott was “using her for her body”.

“It was definitely real. She’s saying it was a showmance she said she loved me. I spent so many weekends with her. I took her daughter out for her birthday, she was on my shoulders facetiming her mum and her daughter. If I’m having these family moments without cameras, is that a showmance, is it?”

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On the couch, Scott said that he felt “sick” when he watched the episode and saw Gia’s behaviour flip-flop.

“It gives me more clarity. That shows she doesn’t love me,” he said. “I felt sick. I didn’t know there were people like that out there.”

Gia calls her other match an hour after break up

Although Scott says he’d been through the ringer during the experiment, he explained the final breaking point was when he watched the video of Gia flirting with her alternate match, James.

To shed some light on the situation, James joined the hosts and Stella, Filip and Scott on the couch.

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Scott looked very shocked to hear James’ side of the story. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

“She was flirtatious straight away so I was giving some rizz, like I would,” James explained, noting that when he followed up with Gia on Instagram, she said she was “happily married” with Scott. However, James revealed that shortly after, Gia called him the next day. With receipts and timestamps shared by James, we learnt that Gia called James an hour after her break up with Scott.

Here’s the timeline outlined in the show:

1:20pm Gia left the final date with Scott and left the experiment

1:55pm Gia rang Scott with an ultimatum asking him to leave the experiment with her or they’re done

3:06pm Gia calls James (James misses the call)

3:07pm Gia calls again, and James answers

3:19pm Gia calls for a third time, and they speak again

According to James, their conversation eventually became flirtatious and Gia sent him bikini photos. Not long after that, she returned to the Dinner Party and attempted to get Scott back.

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“I didn’t know this was happening. I’m frustrated because I put so much time and effort into someone whose calling me a showmance,” Scott shares after learning about Gia’s calls with James. “She will never take accountability for her own actions because she thinks she’s fine.”

Gia wants to take ownership for her behaviour

Gia was ready to speak her truth. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

After seven invites on the show, Gia finally decided to join the hosts on the couch. There, she explains that she was ready to take ownership. However, she notes that she feels like Scott got off easy in the final edit.

“Can we pull up some mic moments of Scott where he was talking about the other women of the experiment or that he hates my hair curly and he doesn’t want my hair up? And that I look a bit fat? Can we show any of that? I would love something shown of him to look bad for once,” Gia said.

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“But why did you never bring that up in the experiment?” Laura interjects. “You cannot sit there and say you didn’t want to make him look bad because you said pretty much the worst thing you can say about a guy, which is that he used you for sex.”

Gia says that at the time, she just didn’t want to bring these things up.

Gia shares her side of the dinner party story

When asked about why she returned to the Dinner Party, Gia says that it was production who persuaded her to return — even though she didn’t want to. But when the hosts questioned why production would take her to the airport, book her a flight and drop her off, if they “made her” return, it becomes clear that it was Gia’s decision to take her bags off her flight home and stay in Sydney so she could attend the dinner party.

“I wanted to confront Scott and get another chance,” she shared. “I either wanted closure or another chance, I didn’t know how it was going to pan out because I had Bec in my ear saying ‘he’s at the gym with Danny and there’s probably a shot there.”

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The hosts then asked Gia about her chat with Bec in the bathroom and their plan to “out-victim” Scott.

“Anyone who was there would know I was [hurt], I wish you would play some footage of that,” Gia said.

Reflecting on the way she backflipped on Scott after her letter to win him back didn’t work, Gia says she was self-sabotaging.

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“I use it as a defence mechanism when I’m hurt and I’m protecting myself. I’m like, ‘Okay he doesn’t want me now so I can unleash. I’ve got nothing to lose. He doesn’t want me, who cares?’,” she said, noting that she regrets the way she acted.

“I just think I was self-sabotaging and I was projecting. I was insecure and I was trying to make him say he loved me back,” she said.

Gia is caught in a lie

When the hosts brought up Gia’s flirtation with James, she admits that it was difficult for her to watch back, despite downplaying it with Scott during the experiment.

“I denied that I did to scott, I’ll admit that, I was trying to soften the blow but watching it, I admit it was pretty bad,” she said.

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“I had reached a point in my relationship that I was spiralling way too hard, I didn’t feel like he felt the same about me and this person was giving me so much heavy attention that I was like ‘Alright’.”

Unaware that the hosts had just interviewed James moments earlier, Gia says that she blocked him after he messaged her on Instagram. When they call her out on her lie, she changes her tune and she admits that she unblocked James.

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“I rang him on Instagram and I said to him, this guy said he was going to leave with me, what do I do? I asked him as a male friend because he was giving me good advice,” Gia explained.

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According to Brittany, it doesn’t make sense.

“It just doesn’t check out that you have had this break up with someone that you love and you actually wanted him to chase you and then you call this random stranger that you met the day before that was there to be set up with you, that you flirted with and said you’d be available in a week. Only to then, fakey-180 at the airport and go back to fight for Scott, throw Scott under the bus and then rekindle it with James. Make it make sense, Gia!”

Gia says that she just wanted to feel wanted.

“I was so rejected by Scott, you have no idea. I was begging him to even sleep with me. I needed something and I just wasn’t getting it,” she explained as she got emotional.

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“At that time, this person was giving me attention and I just took the option.”

Gia apologises for spoiling the MAFS storyline

One of the biggest spoilers of the season was when Gia went public with her new boyfriend, Alan, while she was still together with Scott on the show.

“It got leaked,” Gia claimed, before being called out by the hosts.

“It did not leak, Gia! You got papped on purpose,” quipped Laura. When the hosts insinuated Gia got paid for the story, she denied it — but essentially outed that she was working with the media.

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“We didn’t get paid. Do you know why? We were going to get paid but it wasn’t an exclusive. The thing is, we were so worried every week it was going to be leaked every week,” she explained.

“People are going on about it being a PR thing and I am just in love with my boyfriend and I thought ‘f*ck it, let’s leak it’. I don’t want to keep pretending I’m with Scott.”

After admitting she leaked the goss, Jules asked her to apologise to Australia for the spoilers.

“I’m sorry Australia for spoiling the show and the ending of Scott and I, I’m sorry,” she says.

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Gia faced the music. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

Gia apologises to Scott

After apologising to the country, the hosts asked her if there was anyone else she wanted to apologise to.

“I am sorry to you Scott, I genuinely feel bad I feel like I did break and hurt this man,” Gia admits. “I hope he finds happiness, he’s got a beautiful heart and he’ll make someone really happy one day.”

In some unseen footage it’s revealed that Bec deliberately wanted to get Gia back to the dinner party to air her dirty laundry with Scott — not help Gia get her closure.

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Watching the footage, Gia is brought to tears and admits that she feels like “an idiot” for trusting Bec. You can watch the footage below.

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“I feel sick,” Gia says as she starts crying on the couch.

“I feel like an idiot. I genuinely thought she was my friend at that point. Outside of the show I continued trying to be her friend. That’s f*cked.”

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You can watch MAFS on 9Now and MAFS: After The Dinner Party on Stan.

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