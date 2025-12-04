Laura Byrne and Matty J on baby number four: “I’m too old”

Laura Byrne and Matty J have no plans to have another child.

Advertisement

This week, while Laura appeared as a special guest on her husband’s podcast Two Doting Dads with Matty J & Ash , the couple talked about how Laura was initially keen to have another baby after welcoming their third child Poppy earlier this year.

“Okay, after Poppy was born and I had a couple of days in the hospital, I messaged Matt on like day two, I think it was, or day three, and I said to him, I was like, ‘I reckon I could go again’. And Matt wrote back and said, ‘I am booking in that vasectomy.’ He hasn’t yet, though,” Laura recalled during the episode.

Earlier in the conversation, Laura had explained that although she didn’t feel a sense of “completion” when Poppy arrived, she feels like she couldn’t have another baby now.

The couple have three daughters. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“We’re not having any more kids. You’re cool. I’m too old,” she said. “Actually, that’s not true. I shouldn’t say I’m too old. I’m not 40 yet, I’m not too old. Lots of people have kids in their forties.

“I feel too old in my body now that I’m already parenting three children. And I feel as though my body hasn’t recovered as well this time. So, that’s why when I say I’m too old, I mean in terms of myself, not in terms of an actual age.”

The jewellery designer went on to say she couldn’t imagine having a fourth kid at this stage in her life.

“It’s true though, because if I’d started later, I would still want three kids. But now that I have three kids, the thought of doing four is like f**k,” she said.

Advertisement

“It reminds me of when a famous rugby player retires and they’re like, ‘I want to keep playing, but the body won’t allow me,'” Matty J added, before Laura said “My knees, they’re never going to be the same.

Laura doesn’t feel like she could have another baby at this stage of her life. (Credit: Instagram)

“I walk down the stairs now and they hurt. But that’s also because I still have her strapped to me. I’m like constantly lugging around an additional six kilos of a child because she lives strapped to my body still.”

The couple welcomed their third daughter Poppy Pearl Johnson in September this year.

Advertisement

“Third time really is a charm,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our sweet little Poppy girl is here and we are all utterly obsessed with every inch of you.

“Poppy Pearl Johnson welcome to the world precious one.”

The couple also share two older daughters – Marlie-Mae, six, and Lola, four.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.