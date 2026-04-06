EXCLUSIVE: Who’s still together and who’s left at the altar? The fate of every MAFS couple revealed ahead of final vows!

It’s being touted as the most explosive finale Married At First Sight has ever seen. And here, Woman’s Day breaks down all the juicy details to come out from the final vows this week – and reveal which couples are set to walk off into the sunset together, and who will be left at the altar!

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Warning: spoilers ahead!

STELLA & FILIP

In what will come as a surprise to no one, the experiment’s most suitably matched couple, Stella, 32, and Filip, 37, are set to sail through their final vows this week, with plans of moving in together and, yes, even an engagement (for real this time) flaunted during their speeches on screen.

But what’s really juicy about this pairing are the rumours that Stella is now pregnant! She refused to comment on the whispers, calling them “just noise” – but if we know anything about deflecting, that’s certainly not a denial! Watch this space.

Will Stella and Filip be the experiment’s only success couple this year? (Credit: Channel 9)

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BEC & DANNY

One of the more bumpy marriages is set to end in a typically tumultuous way.

Sources spill that despite Danny, 34, professing his love for Bec, 35, at the end of the experiment, he arrives to final vows armed with more of a poison pen letter than a love note.

“He basically tells her that her behaviour is vulgar and dumps her,” the insider tells us. “This comes after he told her he wanted to move to Adelaide with her and was even keen to go in on her house so they could renovate it together!”

What’s even more cold? “Danny dumps her wearing the shoes Bec bought him four days earlier.” Ouch!

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Danny is said to dump Bec at the altar in the shoes that she bought for him just days before (Credit: Channel 9)

ALISSA & DAVID

They were once unbreakable, however 33-year-old Alissa and David’s union is said to fall spectacularly apart at the final vows, as sources reveal it all comes down to a comment that David, 31, makes at the final commitment ceremony.

“Alissa moves out of their apartment after David tells her that he hasn’t really been himself throughout the experiment,” says the spy.

In what will be a shock to viewers, “David then tells her at final vows that he’s sick of her and all her bullsh*t and leaves her at the altar before she even has the chance to say her final speech.” That’s cold!

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Will the real story of this couple finally be exposed?

After staying silent for the majority of the experiment, David is said to get the final, and brutal, word during final vows (Credit: Channel 9)

GIA & SCOTT

If you were tuning in to see this fiery couple’s final words to each other, you’re out of luck as sources tell us that Gia, 35, and Scott, 33, don’t even make it to the final vows! “They break up before they even make it,” says our source.

“Gia realised she’d had enough and packed up and was ready to leave, and Scott said he was going to come with her until the very last minute when he changed his mind and chose to stay behind.”



While the show makes out that Gia goes home heartbroken, there’s clearly no love lost there as Woman’s Day revealed last month that she and her daughter Willa are now living with her new partner Alan Wallace in Melbourne.

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Gia and Scott split during Monday night’s dinner party (Credit: Channel 9)

RACHEL & STEVEN

Fans will be happy to learn that the couple we were all rooting for are said to leave the experiment on a happy note.

But in typical MAFS fashion, it doesn’t take long for the wheels to fall off the happy love story of Rachel, 35, and Steven, 34. “They broke up a week later,” our insider claims.

“It was ultimately Steven’s decision. He basically told her he didn’t have the time to really get to know her…” Hmm, 12 weeks wasn’t enough, Steven?

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We hear that fans will come to understand what went wrong at the reunion, with our insiders adding we should expect many tears to be shed.

While Rachel and Steven are said to make it to final vows, something occurs soon after that causes them to split. (Credit: Channel 9)

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