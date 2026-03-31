As MAFS fans ship a Bec and Joel romance, the outspoken bride sets the record straight

She might be struggling in her marriage to husband Danny, but all is not lost for Bec, with fans shipping another MAFS relationship for the outspoken bride.
Amid photos of what appear to be several cosy catch-ups post-filming, fans are suggesting she might have better chemistry with former groom Joel!
After their first flirty lunch date at Club Rose Bay on February 22, Reddit went wild at the pairing – especially in light of Bec’s terrible behaviour towards Joel at their most recent Dinner Party.
“Oh these two could of been fun [sic]!!!!” wrote one.
“Damage control at its finest. She knew the dinner party ep was coming out this week. Classic misdirection,” added another.
Fans ship a Bec and Joel romance
Still, Chattr reports that fans are now seriously shipping the couple, eager to see them go the distance.
“I actually think these two could be a great match! I think Joel would bring the fun and security Bec needs, and I think Bec would reciprocate that behaviour,” one fan wrote.
“They look good together,” agreed another.
Some speculated that their pairing could have been the result of the show’s Partner Swap Challenge.
“They’re friends, and this looks like the wife swap week anyway,” one noted.
“I’m sure this is when they do the couple swap for a day,” another added.
Of course, Joel had long left the experiment when the Partner Swap took place this season – during which Bec was paired with David. Her own husband, Danny, was stood up by Gia.
Bec sets the record straight… kind of!
During a recent TikTok Live with former MAFS favourite Awhina Rutene, Bec addressed her romantic status with Joel.
And to be clear, there isn’t one!
“Why does everyone think Joel is dating Bec?” Awhina asked, to which Bec was quick to clarify the situation.
“Everyone thinks Joel and I are dating because we are just, like, best mates, and we’re having lunches together and getting photographed,” Bec explained.
Not helping her cause, she did, however, admit that she missed her friend.
“I put up a story yesterday saying that I miss him – and I do – because he’s in Singapore at the moment with his mum,” she said.
Yet, despite how close they clearly are, Bec insisted it’s purely platonic between the pair.
“But no, we’re not dating… he wishes,” she said, before adding, “Nah, I’m just kidding.”