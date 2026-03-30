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Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Rachel reveals what she really thinks of Steven meeting up with another woman for a date!

'I had a freak out!'
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wade sellers Entertainment Editor
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Rachel from this season of Married At First Sight is opening up about one of the show’s tensest weeks — the infamous ‘Grass is Greener’ challenge.

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And while many viewers expected jealousy or drama, Rachel says the experience only strengthened her bond with husband Steven.

“I had a bit of a freak out,” Rachel, 34, tells Woman’s Day. “I just knew the girl sitting next to Steven would be into 4WDs and fishing — instantly, that’s an easier connection!”

Rachel reveals she grew closer to Steven after he met up with his other match during the Grass is Greener challenge (Credit: Nine Network)

Despite the nerves, Rachel says watching Steven interact with another woman gave her a new perspective. “Honestly, it actually showed me how much I trust our relationship. Seeing him on a date, it made me realise even more that he’s the one I want to be with.”

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However, not all contestants impressed her, with Rachel saying she was disappointed in some of the men like Scott and David who got up from the table and left.

“I was so disappointed to see how the other men handled it. Some of them just walked out or acted disrespectfully,” she says. “How is your partner supposed to know how you’ll conduct yourself in the real world if you treat people that way?” 

Rachel says witnessing Steven’s respectful behaviour made her attraction to him grow even more.

It comes after the couple were put to the test after being brought into the group’s drama during the retreat. (Credit: Nine Network)
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“It was hard at first, but it really cemented for me that we’re in this together. The cameras don’t show it, but we have a connection that’s real and affectionate,” she explains.

By the end of the week, Rachel says there was no doubt about where she stands.

“The ‘Grass is Greener’ challenge could have been a stress test — but for us, it just proved that we’re right where we’re meant to be. It made me realise, I’ve chosen Steven. That’s my hubby, and I’m very happy with that.”

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wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

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