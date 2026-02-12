Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS 2026 groom Steven’s shocking transformation!

His wild rock star past has fans doing a double take.
Married At First Sight viewers have uncovered a surprising chapter from 2026 groom Steven’s past – and let’s just say, he looks very different from the clean-cut boat mechanic we’re seeing on screen this season!

Steven, 34, was one of the first grooms to tie the knot this season, matched with 35-year-old Victorian team leader Rachel. So far, he’s been portrayed as a down-to-earth NSW local who adores his mum and hasn’t had much luck in the dating department. 

(Credit: Nine)

Despite an awkward moment where he forgot to compliment his bride on her wedding day, he has quickly won viewers over with his honesty and laid-back charm.

But scroll back far enough on his Instagram and you’ll stumble across a completely different version of Steven.

(Credit: Instagram)

Long before he was repairing boats for a living, Steven was chasing rock star dreams. 

Between 2013 and 2015, he appeared to be behind the drum kit for a heavy metal band known as Kvlts of Vice – which suddenly makes his Instagram handle, @steviestixx, make total sense.

During his band days, Steven rocked long jet-black hair, facial piercings and dramatic eye makeup that wouldn’t look out of place at a glam rock gig. It’s a stark contrast to the fresh-face viewers are getting to know on MAFS.

(Credit: Nine)

Fans were quick to react to the resurfaced snaps, with many shocked by the transformation.

One viewer admitted they “did not see that coming,” while another joked that the glam metal era might actually be a better match for Rachel. Others pointed out that they had noticed what looked like a piercing hole in close-up shots during the wedding episode.

Ahead of the season premiere, Channel Nine revealed Steven had spent much of his twenties pursuing a career in music before eventually hanging up the drumsticks. He later launched his own boat repair business, shifting gears from stage lights to marine engines.

When it comes to romance, Steven has said he’s over dating apps and the endless swipe culture. He’s hoping to meet someone who is driven, relaxed and able to take a joke – and he’s putting his faith in the MAFS experiment to help him find that person.

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

