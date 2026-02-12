MAFS 2026 groom Steven’s shocking transformation!

Married At First Sight viewers have uncovered a surprising chapter from 2026 groom Steven’s past – and let’s just say, he looks very different from the clean-cut boat mechanic we’re seeing on screen this season!

Advertisement

Steven, 34, was one of the first grooms to tie the knot this season, matched with 35-year-old Victorian team leader Rachel. So far, he’s been portrayed as a down-to-earth NSW local who adores his mum and hasn’t had much luck in the dating department.

(Credit: Nine)

Despite an awkward moment where he forgot to compliment his bride on her wedding day, he has quickly won viewers over with his honesty and laid-back charm.

But scroll back far enough on his Instagram and you’ll stumble across a completely different version of Steven.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Long before he was repairing boats for a living, Steven was chasing rock star dreams.

Between 2013 and 2015, he appeared to be behind the drum kit for a heavy metal band known as Kvlts of Vice – which suddenly makes his Instagram handle, @steviestixx, make total sense.

During his band days, Steven rocked long jet-black hair, facial piercings and dramatic eye makeup that wouldn’t look out of place at a glam rock gig. It’s a stark contrast to the fresh-face viewers are getting to know on MAFS.

Advertisement

(Credit: Nine)

Fans were quick to react to the resurfaced snaps, with many shocked by the transformation.

One viewer admitted they “did not see that coming,” while another joked that the glam metal era might actually be a better match for Rachel. Others pointed out that they had noticed what looked like a piercing hole in close-up shots during the wedding episode.

Ahead of the season premiere, Channel Nine revealed Steven had spent much of his twenties pursuing a career in music before eventually hanging up the drumsticks. He later launched his own boat repair business, shifting gears from stage lights to marine engines.

Advertisement

When it comes to romance, Steven has said he’s over dating apps and the endless swipe culture. He’s hoping to meet someone who is driven, relaxed and able to take a joke – and he’s putting his faith in the MAFS experiment to help him find that person.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.