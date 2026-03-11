Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
MAFS’ Bec spills on a secret off-camera lunch behind Retreat Week’s explosive Dinner Party

"it was a targeted attack."
Married at First Sight bride Bec once again comes to blows with her arch nemesis Gia during Retreat Week’s fiery Dinner Party – but she claims what viewers see on screen is only one small part of a much larger “targeted attack” against her. 

Tonight, in the fallout from Bec and Rachel’s earlier fight that divided the group during the retreat, the pair appear to make peace at the table. But their reconciliation leaves Gia visibly frustrated, with the bride labelling the reunion “stupid”. 

Gia smiling at the MAFS dinner party with hair up in a yellow dress.
Bec is alleging Gia had a “vendetta” against her all season. (Credit: Nine Network)

Later in the evening, Gia pulls Chris and Juliette aside and claims she has screenshot evidence of Bec “talking sh*t about everyone in this experiment”. 

But according to Bec, the dramatic reveal was far from spontaneous. 

“This was all a plan between Gia and Juliette,” account manager Bec, 35, tells TV WEEK. “They went out for lunch with [former brides] Rebecca and Mel. Rebecca has since told me that Gia and Juliette were talking about how they could bring me down. 

“They scrolled through Gia’s phone for about half an hour trying to find a message from two months ago so that the girls in the experiment wouldn’t like me. It was a targeted attack.” 

Bec and Danny in a tense conversation at the MAFS dinner party.
Bec and Danny are “stronger than ever” after a rough week away on the Retreat. (Credit: Nine Network)

While Bec admits the messages in question from a group chat that caused chaos earlier in the season should never have been written in the first place, she insists she had already apologised for them long before the Dinner Party confrontation – and says she wasn’t the only one saying harsh things behind the scenes. 

“There’s a really telling piece here which is that I have Gia’s text messages that she wrote but I’ve never released them,” Bec explains. “I’ve never stooped to that level. 

“Yes I wrote that message, but why was Juliette involved? She wasn’t even in the experiment when this happened. Gia was the puppeteer and Juliette was the little puppet doing her dirty work.” 

Bec also believes Juliette remained in the experiment largely because of Gia. 

Juliette next to Scott at the MAFS dinner party.
Juliette finds herself swept up in the Dinner Party chaos. (Credit: Nine Network)
“I know for a fact that Gia told Juliette to write stay at the last Commitment Ceremony so she could keep her little posse around,” Bec says. “Because who was Gia going to have if Juliette left?” 

While viewers are yet to see exactly what was written in the controversial screenshots, Bec believes the decision to bring them up this week was part of a much bigger vendetta against her. 

“It was the constant and consistent vendetta against me that actually broke me down,” Bec says. “I don’t know what it was about me but that was her M.O. 

“I also believe that’s probably because she was obsessed with Danny.” 

