EXCLUSIVE: Date night? Former MAFS star Jamie Marinos spotted going out for cosy dinner with Luke Fourniotis after calling him “handsome”

He was left heartbroken after his marriage to Mel Akbay imploded just a few weeks into the Married At First Sight experiment this season.

Advertisement

While she was left jilted when her marriage to Dave Hand crumbled just one week after committing their final vows as a couple last year.

But it seems like MAFS alums Luke Fourniotis and Jamie Marinos may have just found a match (no thanks to the experts) – in each other!

MAFS 2026 groom Luke and 2025 bride Jamie were spotted heading out for dinner in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The 2026 groom and 2025 bride were spotted heading out for a spot of dinner in Melbourne’s CBD on Saturday night, and they couldn’t wipe their smiles off their faces.

Advertisement

Jamie, 30, looked stunning in black top and grey skirt with a sleek black leather jacket, while Luke, 30, a little more on the casual side, donned a pair of blue jeans and black T-shirt.

But his casualness didn’t stop onlooker’s tongues from wagging, as the fan favourites laughed their way through their meal.

Jamie and Luke looked cute and smiley as they stepped out for dinner in Melbourne on Saturday night

The sighting is sure to delight fans after Jamie provoked an intense reaction online when she called the farmer “handsome” in Woman’s Day’s MAFS social recap series, Jamie’s Hot Take recently.

Advertisement

“Let’s get them together please,” one viewer wrote on social media, while another implored Jamie to “please contact him. Bring his smile back”.

“You two would actually be perfect for each other… why didn’t we think of this earlier?” another asked.

Advertisement

Talking to Chattr early last month, Jamie – who also, conveniently (wink wink) resides in Luke’s hometown of Melbourne – admitted she was aware that fans were attempting to matchmake the pair.

“It’s actually so funny, this online movement kind of came out of nowhere shipping I guess like Luke and I, I’ve seen a few edits come up, which is really funny because I’m not even on this season,” she laughed.

“But you know, I think Australia is having a bit of crush on Luke because he seems so beautiful, he’s a handsome boy, I definitely can’t wait to meet him, anyways, the MAFS world is interconnected. I just want to give him a big hug, especially when he was crying and sad, I think we all felt for him.

“I can’t say if I’d go on a date with him, because I don’t actually know him yet, or know him properly. But I definitely, you know, look forward to meeting him one day,” she added.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.