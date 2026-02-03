MAFS’ Mel and Luke spill on the fallout of their disastrous wedding ring mishap

When Married at First Sight groom Luke forgets the wedding rings at his accommodation on his big day, bride Mel is left waiting at the altar, and what she wanted to be her “fairy-tale” moment left her wedding – in her own words – “ruined”.

“I did feel let down [by the experts],” Mel, 28, tells TV WEEK. “Especially when I walked down the aisle and I thought, ‘Oh my god — where is he?’ I just remember looking at my friends and family and thinking, ‘You probably feel so sorry for me with this person that I’m about to marry.’”

Mel is left at the altar alone and with doubts. (Credit: CH9)

“I remember when we were leaving the wedding, I just waved bye to them all and felt sad. Is this really a person that I’m meant to be with? It started off on the wrong foot from the get-go.”

Sydney-based public servant Mel has been matched with Victorian farmer Luke, 30 – a country boy with a close-knit family, a big heart and a tragic past, having lost his father years ago. On paper, the pairing seems promising. In reality, it unravels fast.

Luke’s late arrival, forgotten rings and gum-chewing at the altar leave Mel unimpressed, and his attempts to apologise fall flat.

“It was a horrible way to meet Mel for the first time,” Luke admits. “I felt bad that she was waiting for me at the altar. She was clearly quite upset by that. I was struggling to connect with Mel – that was the hardest part.

When Luke realises he’s forgotten the rings, fear sets in. (Credit: CH9)

For Mel, the issues ran deeper than disorganisation.

“I didn’t feel any of that romantic attraction,” she says. “There was no chemistry at the start.”

With production reminding Luke about the rings while he was already en route – and still allowing Mel to walk down the aisle knowing her groom was nowhere near arriving – questions are already swirling. Were they set up from the start? And is there any way back from a wedding day gone so wrong?

Are MAFS’ Luke and Mel still together?

So far, there’s no concrete proof on whether Luke and Mel are still together after the experiment.

However, if their wedding is anything to go by, it seems that Luke has a long way to go before he wins Mel over!

You can catch Married At First Sight on Nine and 9Now.

