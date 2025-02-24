After they were left heartbroken when their partners went behind their backs on Married At First Sight, it seems Billy Belcher and Awhina Rutene have had the last laugh, with the couple looking very loved-up as they stepped out for what appeared to be a very cosy date together in Perth!

The couple, who are both based in Western Australia and had struck up a close friendship during the marriage experiment, were seen last Wednesday holding hands as they took a stroll along the beach before cuddling up on a grassy knoll to watch the sunset with ice cream.

In shock pics, Awhina and Billy are seen walking hand in hand along the beach boardwalk in Perth last Wednesday. (Credit: Backgrid)

Billy, 31, was even seen gifting Awhina, 30, a bouquet of roses, which we hear was a cheeky dig at her onscreen husband Adrian Araouzou, who gave Awhina just one red rose on Valentine’s Day.

“They looked really happy and comfortable,” one onlooker tells Woman’s Day. “Their chemistry was insane.”

The bombshell sighting comes after Billy and his “wife” Sierah Swepstone wrote “leave” in Sunday night’s commitment ceremony amid rumours Sierah, 31, and Awhina’s husband Adrian, 30, had been secretly meeting up behind their partners’ backs.

Billy was then seen consoling Awhina as they continued their walk along the beach. (Credit: Backgrid)

The setting couldn’t have been more romantic as the pair took in the sunset on the grassy knoll. (Credit: Backgrid)

The pair were even captured playing footsies underneath the table at a dinner party earlier this month, however both denied anything went further.

Billy wasn’t totally innocent either, with the cheeky British-born lad evoking the wrath of the relationship experts on Sunday after it was revealed he had asked Adrian if he wanted to do a “wife swap”, something Billy assured was said in jest.

However, judging by these pictures, it seems he may have got what he wanted after all!

Sierah and Billy left the marriage experiment on Sunday night after their marriage imploded. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When Woman’s Day spoke to Awhina earlier this month, she may have hinted at having some complicated feelings for Billy, telling us, “Billy would be a great catch for anyone.” She added, “His future wife would be a very lucky lady.”

Adrian may not be too pleased with seeing these images, however – given he’s chosen, despite their many troubles, to try and work things out on the experiment.





