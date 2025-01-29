It was undeniable that Billy and Sierah had instant chemistry with their shared sense of humour and loveable energy on Married At First Sight Australia 2025.

Advertisement

They’ll undoubtedly turn heads throughout the MAFS experiment as one of the many couples searching for true love.

(Credit: Nine)

Sierah is a 31-year-old financial associate advisor from Victoria with little experience in relationships, with four months being the longest.

“I’ve never been in love,” she confessed.

Advertisement

“I’m scared that my future husband will be disappointed when he sees me. I’m scared to be vulnerable and let my guard down, but I’ve been single for so long and I’ve never been in love before. I really want someone to take the time to get to know me.”

England-born Billy, a 31-year-old plasterer from Western Australia, shared the same sentiment as he hoped his new bride had “the biggest smile on her face when she sees [him].”

(Credit: Nine)

He is looking for “miss perfect,” someone to spoil, confident, and positive as Billy is known to wear his heart on his sleeve.

Advertisement

“I love, love,” Billy said. “I’ve got a lot of love to give.”

Given their past, personalities, and desires for a romantic partner, we think the relationship experts may have nailed this MAFS 2025 match.

Following the wedding, Billy and Sierah’s connection continued to grow, bonding over their shared love of animals, and feeding each other food – despite Billy’s “stingy mouthful.”

We cannot wait to watch this couple take on all the challenges set to come in the 2025 Married At First Sight Australia experiment.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use