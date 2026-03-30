When are the MAFS 2026 Final Vows?

We’ve made it! The end of the 2026 season of Married At First Sight (MAFS) is finally within reach.

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After a rollercoaster season packed with text scandals, fiery bride clashes, explosive blow-ups and last-minute curveballs, the hit reality show is wrapping up for another year. It’s been messy, dramatic and diabolical… just how we like it.

But before we say goodbye to our four-nights-a-week MAFS ritual, there’s one last, unforgettable chapter to get through: the juiciest moment of the entire experiment — the Final Vows. Where relationships are put to the ultimate test and every couple must decide whether it’s love or time to walk away.

What are MAFS Final Vows?

The MAFS Final Vows are arguably the most important part of the whole experience. After weeks of living together, completing intimacy challenges and exploring what life might look like as a real couple, the Final Vows represent the make or break for the couples.

Do they want to continue building their relationship and life together away from the cameras and other couples? Or, does this mark the end of the road and perhaps the beginning of other opportunities that 15 minutes of fame might have in store? That’s what the Final Vows have in store.

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It’s looking good for Stella and Filip! (Image: Nine / Married At First Sight)

Each couple remaining will meet each other at an altar. Then, they must read out a personal letter which outlines whether they want to stay or go for the very last time.

Juicy, don’t you think? If you need a refresher, check out 2025 MAFS stars Carina Mirabile and Paul Antoine‘s final vows from last season.

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When are MAFS Final Vows for 2026?

Although Channel Nine hasn’t confirmed the exact date of the MAFS final vows, following the final Commitment Ceremony on Sunday night, it’s looking like the Final Vows will air after the Easter long weekend, on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7.

After that, it’s likely that we’ll see a MAFS Reunion Dinner Party and Commitment Ceremony on April 13 and 14.

How we’ll be watching Final Vows. (Image: Nine / Married At First Sight)

Who makes it to MAFS 2026 Final Vows?

If you want to avoid some alleged spoilers, look away!

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Currently, Alissa and David, Gia and Scott, Bec and Danny, Stella and Filip and Rachel and Steven are still in the experiment. However, if some reports are to be believed, not all the couples make it to the Final Vow altar.

Thanks to Woman’s Day sharing some pap pics of Gia and her new boyfriend, we know that Scott and Gia don’t last the test of time. According to Refinery 29, they don’t make it to final vows either and quit the experiment before it gets to that point.

Scott and Gia are done! (Image: Nine / Married At First Sight)

The other couples reportedly do find themselves at the Final Vows but we’ll have to wait and see if they’ll decide to continue their relationships off screen.

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Will there be a MAFS 2026 Reunion?

Full disclosure: Channel Nine has not confirmed a reunion episode of MAFS. However, if previous seasons are to go by, we can expect a Reunion Commitment Ceremony and Dinner Party once the show has finished airing.

We’ll have to wait and see for more details though!

You can watch Married At First Sight (MAFS) on Channel Nine or 9Now.

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