“We squeezed each other’s hands”: Inside the final days of MAFS’ Mel Schilling

The end, when it came, was as swift as it was heartbreaking.

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Just 11 days after Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her “light was starting to fade – and quickly” – she was gone – taken at the age of just 54 after a three-year battle against aggressive colon cancer which had spread to her brain.

The vivacious blonde Australian – a cherished wife, and mum to a 10-year-old girl, Maddie – passed away “surrounded by love” in London, after saying emotional goodbyes to her family and closest friends in what would be her final week on earth.

Mel Schilling passed away at the age of 54. (Credit: Instagram/mel_schilling1)

“It’s tragic, and it happened very quickly,” Mel’s visibly shaken MAFS co-star John Aiken told the Today Show the day after news of Mel’s death was shared by her husband Gareth. “It was a very aggressive cancer unfortunately”.

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The relationship expert went on to say that one of the things he loved about his co-star was that “she was such a fighter and she never complained”.

“Whether she was on set or off set she was a breath of fresh air, a real shining light.”

“This has come suddenly for us, but I did get a chance to see Gareth and Mel one last time this week,” John shared. “And it was a very emotional time, a very special time but I am glad that I got that opportunity.”

John Aiken became emotional as he paid tribute to his co-star. (Credit: Instagram/mel_schilling1)

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Elizabeth Day, Mel’s co-host on the How to Date podcast, also got to see her friend in those final precious days.

“She told me over Christmas that the cancer had spread. I didn’t know how little time we’d have left,” she shared in an emotional Instagram tribute to her friend.

“I’m so blessed that I got to see her the week before she died.

‘”My girl,” she said and we squeezed each other’s hands. Mel brought so much love to the world.”

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Mel spent her final days with friends and family. (Credit: Instagram/mel_schilling1)

Elizabeth went on to say that it made her happy to think that Mel had found love with her “amazing” husband Gareth and their “incredible daughter”.

“To watch that family go through the unimaginable has been a lesson in courage and grace. A lesson in love, most of all,” she wrote.

“I feel so sad she’s gone, of course. I still have all those voicenotes we sent each other. All the photos and videos: the digital trails of friendship.

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“But I also feel that pulsating, vivid energy of hers pushing through the atmosphere of life, urging us all forwards, encouraging us to ask Why Not of love, of ourselves and of each other. My girl. Travel safe. Love you.”

Mel with her husband Gareth and daughter Maddie. (Credit: Instagram/mel_schilling1)

In a cruel twist, Mel had been hoping to take part in a clinical trial in a bid to beat her cancer before learning that the disease had spread and there was “nothing more” that doctors could do for her.

“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life,” Mel shared in her final Instagram message.

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Her devastated husband shared poignant details of the couple’s last hours together as he broke the news of his wife’s passing in an emotional statement on March 24.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.”

As Australia mourns a life taken too soon, Channel Nine has confirmed the March 25 episode of Married at First Sight will feature a special tribute to Mel.

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