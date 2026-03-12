Mel Schilling announces devastating health update: “I honestly don’t know how long I have left”

Mel Schilling has shared in a lengthy Instagram update that her cancer has spread to her brain, and she has been told there is “nothing further they can do”.

The Married at First Sight expert who has been with the series for 12 seasons says that in late February 2024, small nodules on her lungs were discovered during a routine check-up.

Mel holds her family close during this difficult time. (Credit: Instagram)

“The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant,” the statement read. “Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.”

She went on to admit, however, that over Christmas, blinding headaches and numbness down her right side signalled something far more heartbreaking for the mum of one.

“After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do,” the 54-year-old says.

Now, as her world has been flipped upside down again, she says simple tasks have become incredibly difficult.

“My light is starting to fade,” she says. “I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know that I will fight to my last breath and be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

Mel has appeared on Married at First Sight for 12 seasons. (Credit: Nine Network)

Mel, who lives in London with her 10-year-old daughter Maddie and husband Gareth Brisbane, announced in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer and went on to have a tumour – nicknamed Terry – the size of a lemon removed the following year.

She was seemingly on the road to recovery.

Then last month she announced she was leaving her role on the hit dating series MAFS to be closer to home – but now it is clear something far more serious played into the decision.

“This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly,” she said in a statement. “In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK, spending up to three months a year away from my family, is no longer sustainable. It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life.”

Speaking to TV WEEK in 2024, the beloved relationship expert recalled the moment she learned of her diagnosis.

“In the moment, I don’t think I processed it at all,” Mel said. “I went straight into work mode and started saying, ‘I can’t do this. I’ve got to be on set in two weeks’ – whereas my hubby was beside himself. He got up and had to leave the room – he instantly felt the emotion of it.”

At the time she warned others who are symptomatic to seek medical attention – a sentiment she reiterated today in her powerful announcement.

“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: If something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might save your life.”

