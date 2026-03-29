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MAFS: Scott sees a side to Gia that he can never unsee during Final Test Week

'That was my ending.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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It’s Final Test Week on Married at First Sight (MAFS), and Gia might have just blown her final chance with Scott.

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In this last challenge the men and women are split into groups and sent on dates with their ‘alternative matches’ – a twist that almost didn’t go ahead for the grooms, had Scott not stepped in.

Scott in a black shirt and pants next to Gia in a red dress from MAFS.
Gia gives Scott another ultimatum. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I said, ‘I’m not doing it,’” Scott, 33, tells TV WEEK. “So, everyone said to the producers: ‘If Scott’s not doing it, we’re not doing it.’ They pulled me aside and said I needed to do it.

“I said, I’ll take one for the team, sit down and be respectful to the girl – but I’m going to leave. Which is what I did. Then I went to the bathroom and sat on the floor the whole time.”

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Meanwhile, across Sydney, Gia is also on her group date – but her approach couldn’t be more different. In a brutal twist, the brides and grooms are later shown footage of the partner’s date – and what Scott sees when the tape starts rolling leaves him shaken.

“She was just flirting with this dude saying, ‘I finish MAFS soon, you’ll find me on the internet. I only date men with money: how much money do you have?’” the business owner recalls.

When Gia realises she’s about to be exposed, she threatens to leave the experiment altogether – giving Scott an ultimatum: walk out with her, or the relationship is over.

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According to Scott, it’s a pattern he knows all too well.

“It would happen at least twice a week,” he reveals. “She never was leaving. She wasn’t even packing all her bags. She would walk down the corridor and say: ‘I’m out.’ But I grabbed her suitcase once – and there wasn’t even anything in it!”

For Scott, the combination of theatrics and what he claims are outright lies proves too much to ignore.

“Everything that I watched on the laptop was the opposite of what she said happened,” he says. “She completely lied to me. And that was my ending.”

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Married at First Sight airs on Monday and Tuesday this week at 7.30pm, on the Nine Network and 9Now.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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