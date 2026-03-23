MAFS’ Scott lifts lid on horrible homestays: “I was a mess”

A pink neck pillow and a “messy” apartment could be the final straw for Married at First Sight (MAFS) couple Gia and Scott.

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While the issues may sound trivial, Scott says they were a symptom of something much bigger bubbling beneath the surface.

Scott thinks Gia’s moods were dependant on yacht trips, gifts and dinner dates. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Little things would trigger her,” Scott, 33, tells TV WEEK. “What was hurting Gia the most was when she was trying to find an issue with me – she couldn’t find anything. It wouldn’t end and it was getting worse and worse. It wasn’t healthy.”

It’s Homestays Week, and the couple head to Scott’s Gold Coast apartment – a space many would describe as clean, beautiful, modern and complete with water views and a walk-in wardrobe.

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But for Gia, it’s not enough. She labels the apartment messy and too small, repeatedly declaring, “I couldn’t live here.”

Then things take an even stranger turn. When Gia spots a pink neck pillow in Scott’s wardrobe, the situation quickly escalates.

“This is going to be a massive topic,” the business owner teases. “She instantly just reacted, wondering whose it was. The funniest thing of all is I went to Thailand with my two best friends who were 53 years old – 20 years older than me – and they grabbed me one because it was the only one left in the little kiosk. But I was in trouble because I had a pink neck pillow.”

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Beyond the bizarre blow-up, Scott says he was already struggling to connect with his wife = claiming she was only satisfied when being wined and dined.

“The only thing that gave the relationship a spark at that time was to take her to dinner, take her out, take her away,” Scott recalls. “In an everyday world, it’s impossible to take someone away every day of the week. We all have a life. We all go to work. It’s very hard to manage someone like herself that wants to be treated with gifts every day of the week – especially if you’re not getting that in return.”

By this point, Scott admits the situation had taken its toll on his mental health.

“At this point in the experiment I was a bit of a mess. I wasn’t myself anymore. I couldn’t even talk.”

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You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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