Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS’ Scott lifts lid on horrible homestays: “I was a mess”

A pink neck pillow sparks a spiral no one saw coming.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

A pink neck pillow and a “messy” apartment could be the final straw for Married at First Sight (MAFS) couple Gia and Scott.

Advertisement

While the issues may sound trivial, Scott says they were a symptom of something much bigger bubbling beneath the surface.

Scott and Gia from MAFS sitting on the back of a yacht.
Scott thinks Gia’s moods were dependant on yacht trips, gifts and dinner dates. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Little things would trigger her,” Scott, 33, tells TV WEEK. “What was hurting Gia the most was when she was trying to find an issue with me – she couldn’t find anything. It wouldn’t end and it was getting worse and worse. It wasn’t healthy.”

It’s Homestays Week, and the couple head to Scott’s Gold Coast apartment – a space many would describe as clean, beautiful, modern and complete with water views and a walk-in wardrobe.

Advertisement

But for Gia, it’s not enough. She labels the apartment messy and too small, repeatedly declaring, “I couldn’t live here.”

Then things take an even stranger turn. When Gia spots a pink neck pillow in Scott’s wardrobe, the situation quickly escalates.

“This is going to be a massive topic,” the business owner teases. “She instantly just reacted, wondering whose it was. The funniest thing of all is I went to Thailand with my two best friends who were 53 years old – 20 years older than me – and they grabbed me one because it was the only one left in the little kiosk. But I was in trouble because I had a pink neck pillow.”

Advertisement

Beyond the bizarre blow-up, Scott says he was already struggling to connect with his wife = claiming she was only satisfied when being wined and dined.

“The only thing that gave the relationship a spark at that time was to take her to dinner, take her out, take her away,” Scott recalls. “In an everyday world, it’s impossible to take someone away every day of the week. We all have a life. We all go to work. It’s very hard to manage someone like herself that wants to be treated with gifts every day of the week – especially if you’re not getting that in return.”

By this point, Scott admits the situation had taken its toll on his mental health.

“At this point in the experiment I was a bit of a mess. I wasn’t myself anymore. I couldn’t even talk.”

Advertisement

You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement