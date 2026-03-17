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Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS star Gia Fleur unleashes on producers: “I’m losing my mind!”

She's not holding back.
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MAFS couple Gia and Scott
Gia says the producers are stirring up trouble. (Image: Nine)

Just days after being chewed out at the last Married At First Sight (MAFS) commitment ceremony – Gia Fleur has unleashed on the show’s producers for manufacturing drama rather than genuine relationships.

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“I’m losing my mind – this experiment is like Drama At First Sight, it’s not Married At First Sight,” Gia said in a behind-the-scenes diary cam video.

“It’s not find someone for you, and I feel like I came here for that, and I feel like I found that with Scott.”

Feedback Week is causing trouble across the experiement. (Image: Nine)

STIRRING THE POT

As her rant continued, Gia claimed the show’s producers kept placing the contestants in situations that would stir up trouble – especially during Feedback Week, which airs this week.

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“I think people watch it and think ‘Oh my god, she’s stirred the pot, she’s drama,” Gia revealed.

“You don’t know behind the scenes how much we get told to do that and how much our love story isn’t that important and how much we need to supress that and just stir s**t’.”

During Feedback Week, tensions rose between Gia and her husband Scott McCristal over their lack of progress with Gia claiming “she can’t be in love with someone who is not in love with me”.

Scott, on the otherhand, has been feeling the pressure of taking it slow with his bride.

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“It hurts, Gia doesn’t realise how much I really like her,” he said.

But, like previous Feedback Weeks, Scott and Gia were paired with new partners, Stella Mickunaite and Danny Hewitt to test their relationship – except Gia didn’t end up going on her date with Danny.

“I got told to go on a date with Danny, Why? I don’t know what feedback he could give me,” Gia said in her diary cam video.

“I refused my date wth Danny. I just had too much anxiety and I thought what is the point?”

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Gia and Scott both say the pressure of filming influenced their decision to call it quits. (Image: Instagram)

ALREADY MOVED ON

And the drama is set to continue this week with insiders spilling the beans that Gia and Scott will be leaving the experiment due to the pressure and the toll filming has taken on their mental health.

Previously, Woman’s Day revealed that Gia has moved on with reality star Alan Wallace, who appeared on the dating show Love Triangle.

Sources told us Gia and Allan have been committed to each other since late last year after the pair met through a mutual friend.

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As for Scott, sources told us that he’s now living with his new partner in Queensland.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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