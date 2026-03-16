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MAFS: David doesn’t believe Bec’s vicious screenshots are from the past

“Where there's smoke there’s fire.”
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Married at First Sight’s David and Alissa finally get their hands on the much discussed “receipts” – screenshots showing the harsh language and personal attacks Bec had allegedly been directing toward the couple in a group chat gone wrong.

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While Bec insists the messages are old screenshots from the beginning of the experiment – something she says she has already apologised for – David isn’t so quick to accept that explanation.

MAFS' David and Alissa sit in bed after receiving screen shots about them from Juliette.
Runaway bride Juliette sends David and Alissa bombshell receipts that rock the experiment. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire,” David, 31, tells TV WEEK. “I think the fact that the screenshots have come around again means it’s not completely out of the question that Alissa’s name was still being dragged through the mud.

“Seeing those texts come up – it wasn’t too far out of the scope for me that yes, maybe Bec apologised but was still perpetuating these things.”

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The e-commerce product manager doesn’t have long to process the shocking messages before he is thrown into a Feedback Week Partner Swap challenge where the participants are tasked with gaining insight and advice on their relationships from another participant.

And of all the brides he could be paired with – David is matched with Bec. Producers doing God’s work there.

“When I saw her walk into the room, I was stunned,” David recalls. “The last person I wanted to see walk in there was Bec. I feel like I had an out-of-body experience.”

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Now forced to spend time with the woman he believes has caused his wife emotional harm, the big question remains – will David make it through the entire challenge, or will Bec’s excuses push him past the point of no return?

You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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