EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s affected me my whole life’: Inside MAFS star Bec’s harrowing secret trauma

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse.

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Viewers of Married At First Sight think they’ve seen every side of bride Bec Zacaria. The fiery dinner party clashes, the tears, the tension with the other brides, and her rocky dynamic with onscreen husband, Danny Hewitt.

But what Australia hasn’t seen is the battle she’s been fighting behind the scenes.

In her most personal interview to date, Bec opened up to Woman’s Day saying she had been abused when she was young. (Credit: MATRIX)

In an emotional and deeply personal interview, Bec is revealing for the first time publicly, that she suffered serious abuse when she was very young. It’s a trauma, she says, that has shaped far more of her adult life than she ever realised.

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“It’s taken me years to even be able to say that out loud,” Bec, 35, tells Woman’s Day. “For a long time, I didn’t fully understand how much it shaped me.”

According to Bec, the abuse, which she describes as physical, sexual and deeply demeaning, had lasting effects on her self-worth and ability to trust.

“I was told I was ugly and that I’d never find a man who’d loved me,” she says. “When something happens to you that young, it changes how you see yourself. “I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to prove I’m good enough,” she adds.

Bec believes her behaviour throughout the experiment, particularly at the dinner parties, has a lot to do with her buried trauma. (Credit: Channel 9)

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DINNER PARTY TRIGGERS

Throughout the season, viewers have called Bec insecure, reactive – even a bully. And while she acknowledges her behaviour, she believes some of those responses were linked to her past trauma.

“When you’ve experienced abuse, small situations can feel amplified,” she explains. “It’s not always about what’s happening in front of you.”

One particularly explosive dinner party, which saw Bec launch an attack on almost everyone at the table, proved to be a turning point.

“I didn’t like who I was in that moment,” Bec admits. “I really pulled back on alcohol after that. The show forced me to look at myself in a way I never had before.” She also began asking herself hard questions about the mistrust she’s felt for some of the brides.

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“I’ve had to ask whether that’s connected to my past,” she says. “The honest answer is… probably.” I have trouble trusting women – as my abuser was a woman.”

The Adelaide-based account manager is married to Danny on the marriage experiment. (Credit: Channel 9)

A CATALYST FOR CHANGE

Far from being just another reality TV chapter, Bec says her time on MAFS became a catalyst for real growth.

“It pushed me to get help,” she shares. “I’ve done a lot of work since. My life now looks very different.”

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By bravely sharing her story now, Bec hopes to provide context, not excuses.

“I’m not blaming my past for everything,” she says. “But understanding it has helped me change. It’s been confronting. But it’s also been the most transformative experience of my life. I am confronting my demons and working through this complicated back story with professional help.

“If anything comes out of this experience it will be the opportunity to learn and grow as a person. I am willing to do the work.”

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault or abuse, support is available through 1800RESPECT.

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