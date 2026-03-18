EXCLUSIVE: Danny and Filip’s saucy secret past revealed!

It turns out that way before walking down the aisle on TV, MAFS grooms Danny and Filip were already working the room together – as topless waiters!

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Woman’s Day can reveal the pair served drinks and entertained crowds at Melbourne’s cheeky Magic Men show, with the company’s CEO Carlos Fang confirming to us that Danny, 34, had applied at the same time as his best man, Will, while Filip, 37, joined with his brother around the same time.

“Danny actually came to us when he applied and trialled for Magic Melbourne,” CEO Carlos Fang tells Woman’s Day. “That’s when I met him and Will Parfitt. They both came on board initially as topless waiters.”

Filip in his Magic Men days. Credit: supplied.

Photos circulating behind the scenes show the two posing together during their time with the troupe, where they entertained crowds while serving drinks at events known for their high-energy, adults-only atmosphere.

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“Before they were navigating dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, they were already working the room,” laughs an insider.

Despite having worked together in the past, Filip and Danny have never acknowledged that they’d already met before filming the show.

Now, sources claim producers asked them not to mention their shared past on camera.

While MAFS may have decided to keep it under wraps, according to sources close to the grooms, neither of them is ashamed of their former gig.

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Danny was matched with Bec on the show. Credit: Channel 9.

“Danny and Filip have always been pretty open about it,” says a source. “For them it was just a fun job. Entertaining guests, having a laugh and making good money.”

Danny was paired with Bec, while Filip entered the experiment matched with Stella, meaning both men spent the season focused on their own relationships while their unexpected connection remained hidden.

“Imagine that revelation at a dinner party,” the source says. “It would have been absolute chaos!”

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At their wedding at the beginning of the season, Bec turned towards Danny’s best man Will Parfitt and said that she recognised him and asked him whether he was “a stripper”.

She then told him that he’d slept with her friend and never called her.

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