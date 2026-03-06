EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Bec blindsided by Stephanie’s epic betrayal

Things just keep going from bad to worse for Married At First Sight’s Bec Zacharia, with another bride reportedly setting their sights on her husband!

Advertisement

Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal that in the ultimate betrayal, Stephanie Marshall slid into Danny Hewitt’s DM’s after leaving the show.

And according to our sources, Bec is fuming!

“This has caused a stir for Bec and rightfully so,” a source close to the drama tells us.

Plucky bride Steph is currently in a fraught marriage with problematic participant Tyson Gordon.

Advertisement

MAFS brides Stephanie Marshall and Bec Zacharia are reportedly no longer speaking after Steph revealed that Danny Hewitt was more “her type” than husband Tyson Gordon. (Credit: Nine Network)

Meanwhile, Bec and Danny have been struggling in their own relationship amid rumours he told fellow bride Gia Fleur that she was more “his type” – something he continues to deny saying.

Bec, 35, is now said to have cut ties with Intruder bride Steph in what insiders are calling one of this season’s most bitter betrayals – which is really saying something!

Betrayal blindside exposed!

Sources close to Bec tell us the drama began with a shock confession during filming that left her blindsided.

Advertisement

She was informed that Steph, 32, had been telling the other brides that Danny, 34, was more her type than 30-year-old Tyson – a revelation that surely hit close to the bone for Bec!

Bec and Danny have been struggling for weeks to overcome Bec’s trust issues, after Danny allegedly told Gia Fleur she was “his type”. Sound familiar? (Credit: Nine Network)

“Bec felt humiliated,” claims our insider. “She was already navigating a complicated relationship with Danny and then she heard that someone she considered a friend had been openly admitting she fancied him.”

While our sources insist that nothing romantic ever occurred between Steph and Danny, the damage done to Steph and Bec’s friendship was irrevocable.

Advertisement

“For Bec, it wasn’t about whether something physically happened; it was about loyalty,” the source says. “She felt like girl code had been completely thrown out the window.”

Steph’s illicit call – to Danny!

However, it didn’t end there, with Steph reaching out to Danny after she left the show.

At a “critical moment” in Bec and Danny’s relationship during the experiment, Steph reportedly contacted Danny, offering her support.

For Bec, this only cemented her worst fears that her husband would leave her for another woman, which have plagued the couple’s relationship the whole time.

Advertisement

Stephanie was paired with one of the show’s most problematic grooms, Tyson, and the couple have been butting heads for weeks – seemingly leading to her “betrayal” of Bec. (Credit: Nine Network)

“When she found out Steph had actually called Danny, that was it,” says the source. “From Bec’s perspective, that crossed a line.

“She saw it as picking sides. In her mind, you don’t comfort the man who just publicly humiliated your friend.”

Subsequently, Bec “quietly” cut ties with Steph – for good – unable to move past the betrayal.

Advertisement

“She doesn’t do halfway friendships,” the source notes. “Once trust is broken, that’s it.

“On MAFS, it’s not just marriages that fall apart; it’s also friendships that implode.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.